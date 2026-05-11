Bournemouth teenager Rayan hails Casemiro as 'father figure' and reveals Vinicius Jr & Raphinha welcome ahead of Brazil debut

For Rayan, the March international break was a transformative moment in his young career. After being handed a surprise call-up by Ancelotti, the Bournemouth attacker saw the 2026 World Cup shift from a distant dream to a "real possibility". Despite only playing 14 minutes in a friendly against Croatia, the experience of being around the elite of world football has left a lasting impression on the teenager.

The senior players provided the emotional support. Rayan highlighted the warm reception he received from established stars like Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, and Marquinhos. However, it was veteran midfielder Casemiro who stood out as the anchor of the group. Rayan told UOL: "Vinicius Júnior, Raphinha, Casemiro, and Marquinhos welcomed me very well. [Casemiro] is a great guy, very serious, and also a father figure. The guys welcomed me very well, not only me but also Igor Thiago, who was there for the first time."