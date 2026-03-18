"Blatantly unlawful and deeply unfair": Senegal calls for an investigation following the stripping of its Africa Cup of Nations title over alleged corruption

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of the continental title on Tuesday. During the final on 18 January, the team had initially walked off the pitch following a penalty decision in Morocco’s favour, but returned after a lengthy interruption, reportedly at the urging of their captain, Sadio Mané. Senegal won 1–0 with a goal in stoppage time.

On Tuesday night, the Senegalese Football Federation announced that it would lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne “as soon as possible”.