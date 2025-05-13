Alex Morgan San Diego Wave 2024San Diego Wave FC
Ameé Ruszkai

'I believe this club has the power to change the future of women’s sports' - USWNT icon Alex Morgan returns to San Diego Wave family as minority investor

A. MorganSan Diego Wave FCNWSLUSAWomen's football

USWNT icon Alex Morgan has returned to the San Diego Wave family, becoming a minority investor in what was the final club of her playing career.

  • Morgan retired from soccer in September 2024
  • Has now returned to former club San Diego
  • Becomes a minority investor in the Wave
