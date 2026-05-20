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Barcelona snub two free transfer offers as highly-decorated Premier League playmaker & proven Serie A striker see Camp Nou moves ruled out
Barca turn down Silva and Vlahovic
Renowned journalist Sique Rodriguez has revealed that Barcelona have firmly rejected offers for Silva and Vlahovic. The club have decided to pass on the Portuguese playmaker, whose contract expires this summer. Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Silva has made 459 appearances and scored 76 goals, winning every possible trophy.
However, Rodriguez explained the tactical reasoning, saying Barca are satisfied with their midfield, so they have no need to sign Silva and would rather focus on strengthening other areas of the squad.
- AFP
Seeking the right Lewandowski replacement
Lewandowski's era at the club has ended after an impressive 119 goals in 191 official matches. As the board seek a new centre-forward, they have stalled on Juventus striker Vlahovic. The Serbian joined the Italian side in 2022 and becomes a free agent this summer. Regarding his offer, Rodriguez revealed that he is not Barcelona's priority in that position, stating that his arrival would prove they have failed to attract other targets to Spotify Camp Nou.
Financial hurdles remain for the club
Despite saving on the Polish veteran's massive €26 million gross salary, his departure does not boost Barca's financial status, according to the journalist, as his salary was not projected onto the club's financial figures for next term as his contract expires in the summer. To operate under La Liga's 1:1 rule, the Catalan side must secure €32m owed by New Era Visionary Group for VIP seats. Furthermore, they need minor sales, such as offloading Ansu Fati before June 30 for around €10m to €11m. Only then can the board comfortably pursue their ambitious summer targets and avoid settling solely for free agents, ensuring their ordinary management numbers turn positive.
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What next for Barcelona in the market?
Looking ahead, Barcelona must finalise their pending financial levers and minor player sales before actively returning to the negotiating table. Rodriguez noted that relations with La Liga are positive, so there is optimism that the club will be able to bring in and register new players before the new season begins.