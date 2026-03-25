'A historic result' - Barcelona claim incredible 6-2 away win against Real Madrid as women's team replicate famous Lionel Messi & Thierry Henry-inspired feat in Champions League

Barcelona, last year's runners-up, produced a masterclass in clinical football at the home of their greatest rivals, securing a massive 6-2 advantage to take back to Catalonia. Midfielder Guijarro, who dictated the tempo throughout the match, was full of praise for how the team executed their game plan, recording a result reminiscent of the men's team's famous win at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009, when the likes of Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and Xavi tore their rivals apart.

Speaking to TV3 and UEFA after the final whistle, Guijarro expressed her satisfaction with the collective effort. "It has been a very complete match, worthy of the Champions League. That third goal did us a lot of good after the 1-2 to reach the break with a wide advantage," she said.



