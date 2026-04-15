AFP
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso speaks out on Fermin Lopez challenge that left Barcelona star with blood pouring from nose
The bloody clash with Fermin
In the aftermath of a chaotic Champions League night in Madrid, the defining image was a high-intensity flashpoint that left Barcelona star Fermin bloodied after a collision with Atletico goalkeeper Musso. As Diego Simeone's men fought to advance 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss on the night, Musso stretched to make a save and his boot caught the 22-year-old midfielder in the face. Fermin required extensive medical attention on the pitch to stem the flow of blood from his nose.
Musso insisted there was no malice in the challenge and that his primary concern was the youngster's welfare. "If they are asking for a penalty for the incident with Fermin, it is a movement that hurts me for him, because he got hurt and I never want that," the Argentine said to RTVE. "I went immediately to see how he was. It’s a movement that happens, in his header and in me stretching my leg to block it. How can anyone think that’s a penalty?"
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Musso dismisses Raphinha's 'robbery' accusations
That controversial incident fueled a wider, furious narrative coming out of the Barcelona camp, with winger Raphinha claiming the tie was "completely robbed" due to the officiating of Clement Turpin. Musso was quick to shut down the Brazilian's complaints, standing firm against the accusations and insisting that Atletico won fairly on the pitch across the two legs.
"It is a madness to want to pass this off as a robbery," Musso added, before referring to the red card Pau Cubarsi was given in the first leg. "I understand what Raphinha says, I understand what anyone can say, I respect everyone's opinion, but let's not talk about robberies because it doesn't help. We won on the pitch, we beat them 2-0 away. Last man, in football, is a red, unfortunately."
Respect for Barca despite the tension
The tension between the two Spanish giants has peaked following their European showdown, but Musso maintained that his side holds Hansi Flick’s squad in high regard. Despite the war of words, the goalkeeper believes the better team progressed to the semi-finals after a grueling 180 minutes of football, with Eric Garcia also seeing red for Barca late in the second leg.
"Barca is a team we respect a lot and it really motivates us to play against them, they are a great team, but to talk about a robbery is a madness," the Argentina international continued. While Barcelona dominated large spells of the second leg, Atletico's defensive resilience ultimately secured their passage into the final four of Europe's elite competition.
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Focus turns to a high-stakes finale
Barcelona must now pick up the pieces and focus on securing La Liga crown, where they can take comfort in their commanding nine-point lead over Real Madrid with just seven games remaining. Atletico, on the other hand, are balancing their Champions League dreams with an immediate pursuit of silverware as they prepare to face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final this Saturday.