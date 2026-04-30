"At the dawn of something huge": World champion already compares FC Bayern Munich star to Zinedine Zidane

After Olise delivered another strong performance in the epic first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (4–5), scoring the equaliser to make it 2–2, Dugarry enthused about the 24-year-old on RMC Sport: "We don't realise what we're witnessing here: he's an exceptional player."

"We are witnessing the birth of a star. He is only just beginning to show his true potential. He really has something special. He can do absolutely everything: he can score goals, play passes, and he's lightning fast. We are at the dawn of something truly monumental," Dugarry concluded.