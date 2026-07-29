Arsenal transfer target Vinicius Junior to STAY at Real Madrid with Jose Mourinho counting on Brazilian winger for key role

The hierarchy at the Bernabeu is moving quickly to secure the player's long-term future and ward off any lingering Premier League interest. On Monday, Sky Sports News broke the news that further talks over his future between Real and his representatives will take place this week. The club is keen to avoid any uncertainty regarding their star man, especially with only one year remaining on his current contract.

Club president Florentino Perez is personally involved and has publicly expressed a desire for Vinicius to stay long term. Madrid do not want him to run down the deal into a free agent situation either, given his value is estimated at around £137 million.