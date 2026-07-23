Arsenal eye free agent John Stones and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa in response to huge William Saliba injury blow

Availability is where the comparison starts to work against Stones. Thigh, calf and muscle problems restricted him to a mere 439 minutes of Premier League action last term, following an equally stop-start campaign the year before in which he managed just 547 minutes. Looking back across his entire decade at the Etihad, there wasn't a single season in which he made it past 59 per cent of the available league minutes.

Konsa tells a very different story on the fitness front. Ever-present in Villa's back line, he has racked up at least 33 Premier League starts in each of the last five seasons without any major injury setbacks. Opta data placed him above every other outfield player in the division last season for ground-duel success, winning 73 per cent of his individual battles, a trait that would no doubt catch Arteta's eye. That reliability doesn't come cheap, though, with Villa reportedly holding out for £60 million – a considerably steeper price than the free transfer on offer for Stones.