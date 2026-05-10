Argentina plan fitting finale to Lionel Messi’s World Cup story as Nicolas Tagliafico targets another title for the GOAT

Messi’s influence on the Argentina national team transcends statistics, and as the 2026 World Cup approaches, his team-mates are acutely aware of the gravity of the occasion.

Tagliafico, a mainstay in the Albiceleste defence, spoke passionately about the captain’s impact, noting that Messi has already secured three major titles with the national side.

"Leo means a lot to us because he’s our captain and our leader," Tagliafico told FIFA. "I feel the team will support him until the very end, as we always have, and we’ll keep doing so. We’ll work together, as we did in the last World Cup, to defend the title and make it another tournament everyone remembers."