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AFP
Andoni Iraola confirms Liverpool 'working hard' to sign more new players in summer transfer window after early Victor Munoz & Jeremy Jacquet deals
Iraola demands more arrivals at Anfield
Iraola sat down at the AXA Training Centre on Monday to outline his vision for Liverpool following his appointment. With pre-season training officially getting underway on Tuesday, the former Bournemouth boss was quick to focus on the squad dynamics and the need for further reinforcements despite the business already completed by the recruitment team.
The Spaniard acknowledged that while Munoz and Jacquet have bolstered the ranks, the work is far from finished. "We’ve signed two players already we need more, we know this. We are working on this. As a coach I want the players here from day one, selfishly, but we know it doesn’t work like this, we’re working hard for those signings," Iraola told reporters.
- Getty Images Sport
Active involvement in recruitment strategy
Iraola is not just waiting for the sporting director to deliver new faces, he is actively participating in the process to ensure the right profiles are targeted. The head coach expressed his desire to integrate new signings as quickly as possible, even if the complexities of the summer window and major international tournaments often delay secondary moves.
Confirming his hands-on approach to the club's summer business, he added: "I’m obviously trying to help also [with the signings]."
Building relationships with the current squad
Beyond the transfer market, Iraola has been busy laying the domestic foundations at Kirby. He revealed that he has already held discussions with key members of his squad, including those who have represented their nations at the 2026 World Cup. His focus remains on fostering a positive environment that allows elite talent to thrive under his tactical system.
"I spoke with the players at the World Cup, especially the ones who are eliminated, enjoying their holidays, I didn’t want to disturb them while it was ongoing but I had some good talks," Iraola explained. "I used these weeks before training to talk with a lot of people who work here every day. They create a good environment so our players can perform to the maximum."
- AFP
Pre-season preparations gather pace
With pre-season training officially commencing on Tuesday, several senior stars have already reported back for duty. The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Joe Gomez, and Jeremie Frimpong are expected to lead the way in the early sessions. These initial drills will be vital for Iraola to implement his tactical ideas before the full squad assembles later in the month following post-tournament breaks. As Liverpool prepare to fly out for their tour of the United States, the pressure will be on the recruitment team to deliver the new recruits that Iraola is pushing for.
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