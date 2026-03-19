Harry Kane is Europe’s undisputed penalty king; that much has long been clear. No top player is as reliable from the spot as the 32-year-old Englishman. If his own words are to be believed, however, Kane took the art of penalty-taking to a whole new level during the 4–1 victory over Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League round of 16 second leg.
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"And that's exactly what happened": Harry Kane reveals his crazy penalty-taking tactic in Bayern Munich's victory over Atalanta Bergamo
Midway through the first half, FC Bayern were awarded a penalty after a shot from Kane was blocked with the hand. Naturally, he stepped up to take it himself – and missed. However, as Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello had left his line too early, the penalty was retaken – and this time Kane scored. You might think it was just luck. But Kane later declared: “The tactic paid off.”
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Harry Kane explains his approach to the retaken penalty
"Of course" he’d watched videos of Sportiello’s behaviour during penalty kicks before the match, Kane explained in the mixed zone. "I saw that he likes to move to the edge of his line. I knew that if I stopped, there was a good chance he’d come too far forward. And that’s exactly what happened. You can tell from my reaction that I wanted to take it again straight away."
In fact, Kane took an unusually long time to take the penalty by his standards. Sportiello took a step forward and saved the shot, which was too central. Kane then immediately turned towards referee Benoit Bastien, who ruled that the penalty should be retaken.
So was it his plan from the outset to lure Sportiello into a trap? "Yes," replied Kane. On the second attempt, he said, it was "more about mind games". "Maybe he thought I’d stop again. But this time I opted for a corner." From Kane’s perspective, Sportiello dived to his left; he scored in the bottom right corner. “I’d prepared for that,” Kane concluded. “Luckily, it worked.”
- AFP
Harry Kane on the 2-0 goal: "One of my favourite goals of my career"
The penalty he converted against Bergamo was already Kane’s 15th from the spot this season. He has only missed twice: in the DFB-Pokal against Wehen Wiesbaden in August and in the Champions League against Union Saint-Gilloise in January. In total, Kane has already scored 47 goals in 39 appearances this season. He currently leads the Golden Boot standings for Europe’s top goalscorer by a comfortable margin.
Following the tactical masterstroke that made it 1-0, Kane doubled the lead to 2-0 against Atalanta early in the second half with an absolute dream goal. On the edge of the penalty area, he held his ground strongly against two Bergamo players before turning and firing a powerful shot into the top left corner. “That was one of my favourite goals of my career,” said Kane. “It was a combination of my skill set – holding onto the ball, using my body to create a bit of space, and then finishing at the highest level.”
Kane returned to the starting line-up against Bergamo for the first time in three games. He had to sit out the match against Borussia Mönchengladbach due to calf problems, coach Vincent Kompany rested him for the first leg against Atalanta, and he only came on as a substitute against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. With Manuel Neuer (injured) and Joshua Kimmich (suspended) absent, Kane wore the captain’s armband for the third time this season on his return to the starting line-up – and led Bayern Munich confidently into the Champions League quarter-finals.
Harry Kane: His performance statistics this season
Competition Matches Goals Assists Bundesliga 25 30 5 Champions League 9 10 - DFB Cup 4 6 - Super Cup 1 1 -
Frequently asked questions
Harry Kane bekleidet die Position des Stürmers. Obwohl er als klassische Nummer 9 primär für das Toreschießen verantwortlich ist, pflegt er einen einzigartigen Spielstil, da er sich oftmals etwas tiefer fallen lässt, um sich selbst ins Angriffsspiel einzubinden und seinen Mitspielern Raum zu verschaffen.