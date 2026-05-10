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Americans Abroad GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich and Alex Labidou

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's slide reaches worrying levels, Gio Reyna gives timely reminder of quality ahead of World Cup

Analysis
USA
FEATURES
Augsburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bundesliga
AC Milan vs Atalanta
AC Milan
Atalanta
Serie A
Celtic vs Rangers
Celtic
Premiership
C. Pulisic
A. Trusty
G. Reyna

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Pulisic and AC Milan facing the prospect of missing the Champions League...again.

Europe’s major leagues are entering the business end of the season, with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Eredivisie all down to their final one or two matchdays. For clubs across the continent, there is still plenty at stake - and that is especially true for several USMNT stars playing abroad.

For Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest, celebrations are in order after PSV lifted yet another Dutch top-flight title, their third straight Eredivisie crown. But for Christian Pulisic and AC Milan, there is real concern after an embarrassing defeat to Atalanta - one that Pulisic missed because of a muscle injury. The Rossoneri are one of the world’s biggest clubs, and they can hardly afford a second straight season outside the lucrative UEFA Champions League. The worries do not stop in Italy, either, with Folarin Balogun and Monaco now at risk of missing out on Europe altogether after a disappointing defeat to Lille.

Still, it was not all doom and gloom for Americans across the Atlantic. GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend’s Americans Abroad.


  • Hibernian v Celtic - William Hill PremiershipGetty Images Sport

    Trusty and Celtic win crucial derby

    Sunday's Old Firm against Rangers was a must-win for Celtic, and anything but a win would effectively hand the title to Hearts. A potential Hearts title would, of course, make history, as no one other than Celtic or Rangers has won the league since 1985. Thanks to a Rangers goal just nine minutes into Sunday's match, it looked like that was the direction Scottish soccer was headed. Celtic were on the ropes.

    A Hearts title may still happen, but Celtic have delayed that sense of finality by coming from behind to earn a 3-1 win. With that win, USMNT defender Auston Trusty can still dream of lifting the title, as Sunday's three points keep Celtic within one point of Hearts at the top of the table.

    Trusty played his part. The USMNT defender won a bulk of his duels, drew three fouls, and had six clearances. He also completed 91 percent of his passes, keeping things ticking in a back-and-forth game against a heated rival. Daizen Maeda will get the headlines, and rightfully so, thanks to his stunning brace that included a bicycle kick, but, after conceding early, Trusty and the defense settled down and held down the fort.

    Now, Celtic head into a wild finish to the season. They'll face Motherwell on Wednesday and after that, they'll duel Hearts in what will effectively be a title decider. Having survived a tough one on Sunday while getting one more laugh at their fiercest rival, Trusty and Celtic now have everything to play for.

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  • 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Reyna on the scoresheet

    On the day, the goal didn't matter much. Borussia Monchengladbach were thoroughly beaten in what ended as a 3-1 loss to Augsburg. Gladbach's one came in the final moments and, again, didn't matter at all to the final result. But it sure mattered to Gio Reyna, though.

    No player in the USMNT player pool needed a moment like that more than Reyna, whose fight for a World Cup finally had a high point to build off of after months of struggling to get consistent playing time.

    The goal was Reyna's first on the club level in nearly a year and a half. He hadn't felt this feeling in the Bundesliga since January of 2025, when he was still a Borussia Dortmund player. His move to Gladbach this summer was supposed to give him more chances to have moments like this, but to date, it hasn't. Not until Saturday at least.

    Will it be enough to change his World Cup fate? By itself, probably not. At the very least, though, it gives Reyna something to build off of and, if he is involved this summer, he'll have at least some of the weight off his shoulders.

  • US Sassuolo Calcio v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Could Pulisic and Milan miss the Champions League?

    Pulisic was a late scratch for AC Milan because of a glute muscle injury, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Other reports from Italy have suggested the American star could face a spell on the sidelines, though Milan have yet to provide a full public timeline. Either way, the setback continues what has been a frustrating 2026 for the 27-year-old - and it comes at a brutal time for both player and club.

    AC Milan dropped another result, this time in a 3-2 loss to Atalanta - a scoreline that flattered the Rossoneri after they fell behind 3-0. It was Milan’s fourth defeat in their last six games, with Max Allegri’s side winning just once in that stretch, a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona on April 19. They have now fallen to fourth in Serie A, clinging to the final Champions League place in Italy on tiebreakers ahead of Roma, while Cesc Fabregas’ upstart Como sit just two points back with two matches remaining. On current form, both clubs look capable of making Milan sweat. If the Rossoneri fail to qualify for the Champions League for a second straight season, the financial and sporting repercussions could be significant.

    Allegri’s future would almost certainly come under serious scrutiny, and Rafael Leao has already been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester United. Could Pulisic’s future also become part of the conversation? His contract runs through 2027, with Milan reportedly holding an option for another year, but he has also been linked with a Premier League return and, eventually, MLS. Much may depend on these final two games. Right now, Milan do not look especially convincing after starting the season looking like contenders.


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  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-EAGLES-PSVAFP

    Dest to Pepi for the highlight reels

    PSV had the Eredivisie wrapped up long before the last two weekends of the season, carrying an almost 30-point lead atop the Dutch top flight. So, yes, the title has been in the bag for a while for a club powered in part by two American stars: Ricardo Pepi up front and Sergino Dest at fullback. But even with PSV largely going through the motions at this stage, there was still room for a little fun - and the two Americans combined for a play worthy of SportsCenter, or whatever the cool kids are watching these days.

    Dest showed just how valuable he can be for Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT by surging down the left flank and whipping in an absurd cross for Pepi, who headed home to give PSV a 2-1 lead over Go Ahead Eagles just before halftime. It was a backbreaker for the home side, who eventually fell 4-1, and Dest’s delivery played a major part in draining the drama from the match.

    What made the assist even more impressive was the degree of difficulty. Dest is naturally a right-sided player, but he looked completely comfortable creating from the left, a reminder of the versatility he can offer the U.S. With Antonee Robinson still working his way back toward top form, it is not hard to imagine Pochettino at least considering different fullback combinations - perhaps Dest on the left and a player like Alex Freeman on the right - if the situation calls for it. Those debates can wait, though. For now, the highlight speaks for itself.





  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-LILLEAFP

    Americans in the thick of Ligue's Europe race

    Balogun has scored eight goals in his last 10 Ligue 1 matches, emerging as one of Europe’s hottest strikers since the start of 2026. Unfortunately for the American striker and Monaco, Sunday’s result against Lille could prove costly.

    Les Rouge et Blanc had been one of the most in-form clubs in Ligue 1, losing just once in their previous nine matches, a 4-1 defeat to Paris FC. Balogun’s production has been the backbone of that surge. Yet, against a stout Lille defense, the USMNT striker could not find a way through, and Monaco suffered a damaging 1-0 home defeat. In an extremely tight race for European places, the club has slipped to seventh, outside the qualification spots for now. Lille, meanwhile, moved into the final automatic Champions League place.

    Monaco now have just one match left to rescue some form of European qualification after qualifying for the Champions League last season. To qualify for the Conference League, they will need to overtake Tim Weah’s Marseille, with OM currently holding a two-point advantage over the principality club.

    It was not all bad news for Americans in France. Marseille picked up a vital win to strengthen their hold on a European place, while Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse pushed past Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon in a 2-1 victory. Tessmann is currently out with a muscle injury, but Lyon still have an outside chance of reaching the Champions League league phase, sitting one point back of Lille for the final automatic spot.

  • Fulham v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Moments you might have missed

    + Robinson played all 90 minutes in Fulham's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, while Tyler Adams was off the bench before halftime as both teams played with 10 men.

    + Malik Tillman played 25 minutes in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 loss to Stuttgart.

    + Nothing could separate Middlesbrough from Southampton in the first leg of their Championship semifinal, with Aidan Morris playing all 90 minutes in Boro's home leg.

    + Weston McKennie had a busy 86-minute run for Juventus, who defeated Lecce, 1-0, thanks to a first-minute Dusan Vlahovic goal.

    + Chris Richards played 90 minutes in Crystal Palace's 2-2 home draw with Everton.

    + Alex Freeman made the bench, but didn't play in Villarreal's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

    + Musah dressed for Atalanta but failed to see action in the team's 3-2 win over Milan.