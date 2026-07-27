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'Amazing' Morgan Rogers can inspire Chelsea to Premier League title success, claims Jamie Gittens
The impact of a British record transfer
Gittens has backed Rogers to be the driving force behind a new era of silverware at Stamford Bridge. Rogers completed a British record £117 million transfer from Aston Villa earlier this month, a move that Gittens believes sends a massive signal of intent to the rest of the Premier League. Speaking from Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Sydney, the former Borussia Dortmund man expressed his excitement despite the fact that Rogers’ arrival creates even more competition for playing time in a crowded attacking unit.
"We want to win everything – that is our ambition, to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and win anything that we’re in. Bringing in a player like Morgan will hopefully raise the bar to win titles. He’s a top player. That’s all I can say. He’s just an amazing player," Gittens said.
"Our quality is there, for sure, as a team we have individuals on the pitch who can do amazing things but we have to try and put that together. The squad is very competitive. We have to keep working hard and showing what we’re made of. Everyone is very positive, looking forward to the new season and to be better and to succeed, which is the main thing."
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The Xabi Alonso influence
The arrival of Alonso as head coach has transformed the mood around the club, with Gittens already feeling the benefits of the Spaniard’s tactical acumen. Having faced Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side during his time with Dortmund, Gittens knows exactly how difficult it is to play against a team coached by the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder.
"That was hard! Because of the system, I’d say. It was a back three as well. They had Florian Wirtz, they had Jeremie Frimpong and, Amine Adli when we came off the bench sometimes, they had Piero Hincapie. Granit Xhaka as well. They were a real team," Gittens recalls.
"He [Alonso] was obviously a top player so for him to come in and teach us is the best thing for us. A world class midfielder, he’s probably the best to ever do it. He’s a very nice guy. He talks to us individually, speaks to us about what we can improve on, what we can do better. As a player, that’s all you want. He’s told me to keep being positive, to keep on taking on players, to keep on creating chances and to keep on pushing myself to the maximum."
When asked about being on the receiving end of a trademark Alonso cross during the tour, Gittens admitted the manager still possesses an undeniable presence on the grass, by saying: "It’s amazing, really. He does have a bit of an aura because he was a top player back in the day and obviously a top coach."
Overcoming injury frustrations
Following his £48.5m move from Dortmund in 2025, Gittens struggled to find consistency and saw his progress halted by a serious hamstring injury. He managed only one goal in 27 appearances before being sidelined for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. To ensure he hits the ground running this term, Gittens spent his summer undergoing a rigorous solo training programme in Portugal and Marbella.
"It was hard, because this was the first muscle injury I’ve had. I’ve never had hamstring injuries before. It was a challenge at the start, but I’m better now so I feel more confident. I’m feeling much better, more confident now my body is better, the hamstrings are good, so I’m just waiting for the season to start. I have set myself some objectives, individually, that I will keep to myself," he said.
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Preparing for a new era
For Gittens, the upcoming season represents a chance for redemption after a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. With Gittens finding the net in early pre-season friendlies against Crawley and Bromley, the competition for places will be fierce.
Chelsea are scheduled to face local club Western Sydney Wanderers in their next pre-season clash on Tuesday, and Gittens will hope to keep proving his worth. "This is such a big club. I want to succeed here. I need to show people what I can do. I’ll keep working hard. I’ve shown glimpses, I would say. Small bits. But this season will be a good season."
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