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Muhammad Zaki

Alvaro Arbeloa delivers blunt Kylian Mbappe injury update after Clasico loss & congratulates 'well-drilled' Barcelona on La Liga title triumph

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Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa provided a blunt assessment of Kylian Mbappe's fitness situation following a devastating Clasico defeat that saw Barcelona crowned La Liga champions. The Frenchman was a high-profile absentee as the Blaugrana celebrated domestic glory on their home turf, leaving Los Blancos to pick up the pieces of a fractured season.

  • Pressure mounts as Mbappe remains sidelined

    The absence of Mbappe was the major talking point before a ball was even kicked in Catalonia, as the Frenchman was left out of the travelling squad for the season-defining clash. Despite hopes that he might recover from a muscle issue in time, Arbeloa was forced to go into battle without his star forward, and the subsequent update offered little comfort to the Madridista faithful.

    Ultimately, the absence of Mbappe proved a mountain too high for Real Madrid to climb as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the Spotify Camp Nou. When pressed after the match on whether his star forward would feature again this season, or if more could have been done to ensure his availability for the Clasico, Arbeloa remained tight-lipped. "I don’t know. We’ll see how his injury progresses," the coach told reporters. The uncertainty only adds to the scrutiny surrounding the 27-year-old, who has faced significant criticism from fans during his recent spell on the sidelines.

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    Arbeloa slams VAR and concedes title

    While the focus was on the scoreline, Arbeloa was left frustrated by a specific officiating moment involving Jude Bellingham and Eric Garcia. The Real Madrid boss felt his side were denied a crucial intervention, though he was surprisingly magnanimous regarding the final result. He noted that the task became too great once the hosts established their rhythm on the night.

    "From what we could see, it was clear. We should probably ask why VAR didn’t intervene," Arbeloa added. "Congratulations to Barça on the title. They got off to a very strong start. It became an uphill battle too early on. They’re very good when they take the lead. They’re a very well-drilled team. I asked them to give it their all until the very end, regardless of the score."

  • Defending the squad amidst 'toxic' atmosphere

    With Real Madrid set to finish another season without a major trophy, calls for a massive summer overhaul have grown louder. Recent reports of internal strife have not helped the mood, but Arbeloa was quick to dismiss the notion that the current roster is fundamentally broken. He insisted that the foundations for future success are already in place within the Valdebebas locker room.

    "We have a great roster that can be leveraged to great effect," the manager argued. "We have players that any team in Europe would want; all that’s left is to focus on the future. We can’t say much because we understand the frustration and disappointment, and all we can do is work hard and look to the future. We know that Real Madrid always comes back, and right now I understand the fans’ anger just as much as we do."

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  • Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Huijsen illness forced late reshuffle

    The tactical plan was further disrupted just moments before kick-off when Dean Huijsen was forced to withdraw from the starting XI. The young defender had been expected to play a key role in containing the Barcelona attack, but a sudden illness left Arbeloa with no choice but to turn to his bench at the eleventh hour, throwing Raul Asencio into the heat of the derby.

    Explaining the late change, Arbeloa revealed the player's desire to feature despite his physical condition. "He wanted to play. But he was feeling weak, and it was my decision. We needed energy, so I decided to start Raul [Asencio] in his place," he concluded.

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