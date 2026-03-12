Alexander Zverev vs. Arthur Fils, watch tennis live on free-to-air television today: Who is showing/broadcasting the quarter-final at the Indian Wells Masters on television and livestream?

Goal.com
Alexander Zverev vs. Arthur Fils, watch tennis live on free-to-air television today: Who is showing/broadcasting the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters on television and livestream?

Alexander Zverev will face France's Arthur Fils in the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Find out how you can watch the match live on free-to-air television and livestream here at SPOX.

In the round of 16, Zverev confidently defeated American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4. Now, on Thursday, 12 March, he faces Arthur Fils in the quarter-finals. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. 

    To watch the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and today's quarter-finals live in full, you need a subscription to the TennisTV streaming service. However, Sky also has the broadcasting rights for the tournament. The matches are broadcast daily on the linear channel Sky Sport Tennis. All matches are also available as live streams via the SkyQ and WOW platforms.

    • Match: Alexander Zverev vs. Arthur Fils
    • Competition: BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells
    • Round: Quarter-finals
    • Date: 12 March 2026
    • Time: TBA
    • TV and live stream: TennisTV, Sky, SkyGo, WOW

    • Qualification: 2nd to 3rd March 2026
    • First round: 4 to 5 March 2026
    • Second round: 6 to 7 March 2026
    • Third round: 8 to 9 March 2026
    • Round of 16: 10 to 11 March 2026
    • Quarter-finals: 12 March 2026
    • Semi-finals: 13 to 14 March 2026
    • Women's final: 14 March 2026
    • Men's final: 15 March 2026

