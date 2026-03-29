Andrea D'Amico, the long-standing agent of many Italian football stars, speaks about Juventus in an interview with Tuttosport. Here are the most interesting excerpts.





Is Spalletti’s contract renewal with Juventus the best news for the club’s transfer market?

"Absolutely. Juve have changed too much in recent years, and in modern football the first priority in the transfer market is always technical stability. Luciano Spalletti’s contract renewal sets a clear direction: identity, hierarchy, ideas. When you have a strong, established manager, the transfer market becomes easier too."





How many players might he need for next season?

"There’s no need for a revolution. We need four or five genuine, targeted signings. Juve already have a solid foundation, but now we need to raise the overall standard and bring in quality for key positions."