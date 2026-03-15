Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Italy U17 v Spain U17 - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

Translated by

After 26 seasons in Serie A, Triestina are now back in the amateur leagues with six matches remaining: a 23-point points deduction proved their undoing

After nine consecutive years in Lega Pro, the Alabardati will start afresh in Serie D

History, tradition and several seasons at the top of Italian football: in Trieste, however, the atmosphere has been different for many years now, and a tense situation has culminated today in what is the lowest point for Triestina – relegation to the amateur leagues with six matches remaining, after nine consecutive seasons in Serie C.

Twenty-six years in Serie A between 1929–30 and 1957–58 for Triestina, who in the mid-20th century established themselves as one of the most decorated teams in Italian football. A distant memory for long-standing Friuli fans who, today at the Nereo Rocco stadium, had to face the harsh reality of the maths. A hugely complicated season, foreshadowed by the 23-point deduction imposed between 2025 and 2026.

  • A RELEGATION THAT WAS LONG IN THE MAKING

    An unusual Group A in Serie C, with the main outcomes likely to be decided with six matchdays still to go. Whilst Vicenza are flying towards Serie B, on the other side of the story lies the dramatic situation of Triestina, who today bid farewell to Serie C after nine consecutive seasons. 

    It was a disaster waiting to happen for the Friulians, who will end the season with a 23-point deduction for administrative breaches. An impossible task for Triestina, who on paper would almost certainly be in the play-offs were it not for the fact that they have secured just five points with six matches remaining. Today’s 2-3 defeat against Pro Vercelli condemns the Alabardati to a return to the amateur ranks. 

    • Advertisement

  • THE PENALTY

    To analyse Triestina’s gradual decline, we need to look back in time. After securing their survival in last year’s play-outs against Pro Patria, Triestina started the season with a mountain to climb, quite literally. Following the reduction of the points deduction from nine to seven – points awarded last season and to be served this season – Triestina was referred to the disciplinary committee on 31 July following reports from Co.Vi.So.C. In both instances, the reason appears to lie in administrative breaches committed by the club’s previous owners, who left Trieste at the start of the current season. The National Federal Tribunal decided to add thirteen points to the seven. Then, in October, the final three were added, bringing the total to 23 points to be served.

  • OFF-FIELD ISSUES

    It is not just the results on the pitch; Triestina’s problems have arisen off the pitch. The change ofownership, which coincided with the start of the season, had a negative impact on the Alabardati’s summer transfer window. The American firm LBK Capital stepped down in September, making way for the Dogecoin Foundation or House of Doge, and thus Triestina went down in history as the first club owned by a cryptocurrency company. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie C
Trento crest
Trento
TRE
Triestina crest
Triestina
TRI