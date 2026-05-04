At 40, Manuel Neuer remains FC Bayern's starting goalkeeper and is expected to sign a contract extension shortly. That makes him the fifth-oldest player in Europe's top leagues right now. Yet the top spot in the rankings belongs to a former teammate of the Munich shot-stopper: 42-year-old Dante. The Brazilian won the treble with Bayern in 2013, has captained French top-flight side OGC Nice for many years, and is still turning out regularly for the club.
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A viral video turned him into a cult figure, and Pep Guardiola joked that he wanted to clone Bayern Munich's new coaching prospect a thousand times
In the summer, however, the Brazilian centre-back—citing growing health concerns—stepped down as club captain and returned to FC Bayern as a coach. Dante has taken charge of the reserve team in the fourth-tier Regionalliga Bayern. With his wealth of playing experience and boundless enthusiasm, he is expected to boost the club's highly successful youth-development programme.
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Dante has earned his coaching badges and now holds the official title of 'Pai'.
Dante has long been preparing for this transition. While still playing, he earned all relevant coaching badges and last year completed his UEFA Pro Licence. "I definitely want to become a coach," Dante told Sport Bild in 2024. "To that end, I'm already helping out with training sessions for our youth teams in Nice from time to time, and I've recently spoken to many top coaches such as Lucien Favre and Thomas Tuchel."
In Nice, Dante is known as "Pai" (Portuguese for "father"), a nod to his mentorship of younger players such as former Bayern prospect Flavius Daniliuc. The Austrian moved from Munich's youth setup to Nice in 2020, where he turned professional.
"Dante has become a really important mentor for me," Daniliuc, now at FC Basel, told SPOX at the time. "I was constantly asking him for advice on where I could improve, and he helped me with incredible patience." Dante describes his mentoring role simply: "I want to help young talents develop further and get the most out of their careers." By his own example, he shows precisely how to do that.
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"And the cup as well": Dante won the treble with FC Bayern.
Dante moved from his native Brazil to OSC Lille in France in 2004 at the age of 18. He later told Transfermarkt that he had made a vow to himself back then: "You give everything you've got, and you stay until you can't go on any longer." After spells in Belgium, Dante ended up at Borussia Mönchengladbach. In 2012, Bayern Munich paid a mere €4.7 million for his services, a fee that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge later labelled "one of our best signings in recent years".
Shortly before his arrival, the club had lost the 'Finale dahoam' in dramatic fashion and missed out on every other trophy. A reliable centre-back and an ever-cheerful team-spirit booster, the then 29-year-old helped spearhead the impressive resurgence that culminated in the 2013 treble.
He still missed the 2013 DFB-Pokal final against VfB Stuttgart, as the match fell during the release period for the Confederations Cup, where he and Bayern teammate Luiz Gustavo were representing Brazil—and ultimately winning the tournament.
Though he could not take part in the match, he still contributed to the title-winning mood by sending his team-mates a now-legendary video. In somewhat broken but fiercely enthusiastic German, he sang: "We'll win the league, we'll win the Champions League – and the Cup too, and the Cup too!" By then, Dante had already become a cult hero and fan favourite at Bayern.
Pep Guardiola: "I'd love to have 1,000 Dantes in my team."
Under new manager Pep Guardiola, Dante initially kept his starting spot at centre-back alongside Jérôme Boateng, but his playing time dwindled during the 2014/15 season. After several spells on the bench, Guardiola drafted him back into the first XI in April 2015 for the top-of-the-table clash against Borussia Dortmund. Bayern won 1-0, prompting Guardiola to declare, "I'd love to have 1,000 Dantes in my team."
Yet in the subsequent semi-finals—a Champions League defeat to FC Barcelona and a DFB-Pokal loss to BVB—he did not play a single minute. That summer he moved to VfL Wolfsburg, then to Nice in 2016. Now he is returning to FC Bayern.
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Sebastian Hoeneß and Martin Demichelis made their mark
Sebastian Hoeneß has shown that FC Bayern's reserve team can launch a coach's career. In 2020 he guided a side including Josip Stanisic and Angelo Stiller to the Third Division title. After a spell at TSG Hoffenheim, he guided VfB Stuttgart to second place, Champions League qualification and the DFB Cup, confirming his status as one of Germany's most sought-after coaches; he was even linked with the Real Madrid job.
Between 2021 and 2022, Martin Demichelis—who, like Dante, once played for Munich—took charge of the reserves. He subsequently won the Argentine league title with River Plate and is now fighting relegation in Spain's Primera División with RCD Mallorca. Demichelis' successor, Holger Seitz, has failed four times to secure promotion back to the 3. Liga—including this season, where the Munich side sit tenth. Seitz is now taking on other roles at the club's campus.
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Who will serve as Dante's assistant with FC Bayern's reserve team?
At the instigation of sporting director Christoph Freund, the reserve team will consistently mentor young coaching talents in future, ideally those with a playing history at FC Bayern – such as Demichelis and Dante. Freund had already introduced a similar concept at his former club, RB Salzburg, where Marco Rose, Adi Hütter and Matthias Jaissle, among others, made the leap from the youth ranks to the first team.
"We actively seek young coaching talents, sign them early like promising players, and develop them in our academy," Freund told SPOX during his time in Salzburg. "Just as we do with players, we have a shortlist for coaches."
Novice coach Dante will be paired with an experienced assistant who knows the club's campus and the regional league—so Franck Ribéry, despite recent speculation, is probably not the ideal fit given his special status and potential to cause a stir. Dante told Transfermarkt a year ago, "My aim would be for my players to get up every morning and be happy to go to training. They should feel: 'With this coach, we always have fun and we learn something.' And maybe win a cup too."
From Lille via Munich to Nice: the stages of Dante's career in Europe
Season Club 2004–2006 OSC Lille 2006–2007 Royal Charleroi 2007–2009 Standard Liège 2009–2012 Borussia Mönchengladbach 2012–2015 FC Bayern 2015–2016 VfL Wolfsburg Since 2016, he has played for OGC Nice. OGC Nice