Throughout his tenure as Germany's national team manager, Julian Nagelsmann has been consistently clear with his players about their roles. Even in the build-up to the 2024 European Championship on home soil, the 38-year-old used clear statements to ensure that every player knew his intended role in the squad, eliminating any room for misunderstanding. On occasion, his remarks were almost too direct—most notably in his much-discussed handling of Deniz Undav.
Ahead of the World Cup, Nagelsmann told Undav that, despite his strong form and impressive statistics for VfB Stuttgart, he was not a first-choice striker—a decision that sparked debate during the recent friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.