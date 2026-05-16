Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Julian Nagelsmann Manuel NeuerGetty Images
Christian Guinin

Translated by

A tragedy for Baumann and a total loss of credibility: Julian Nagelsmann's handling of Manuel Neuer's potential return to the DFB is a communications disaster

World Cup
FEATURES
Opinion
Germany
M. Neuer
O. Baumann
J. Nagelsmann

Manuel Neuer appears set to return to the DFB squad, a move that would be a personal setback for Oliver Baumann—and one for which Julian Nagelsmann would bear the blame. The Bayern goalkeeper's comeback would also damage the national coach's credibility, creating a communications disaster that could have been easily avoided. A commentary.

Throughout his tenure as Germany's national team manager, Julian Nagelsmann has been consistently clear with his players about their roles. Even in the build-up to the 2024 European Championship on home soil, the 38-year-old used clear statements to ensure that every player knew his intended role in the squad, eliminating any room for misunderstanding. On occasion, his remarks were almost too direct—most notably in his much-discussed handling of Deniz Undav.

Ahead of the World Cup, Nagelsmann told Undav that, despite his strong form and impressive statistics for VfB Stuttgart, he was not a first-choice striker—a decision that sparked debate during the recent friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.

  • It is therefore surprising that the national coach has not shown the same clarity and decisiveness over Manuel Neuer's return to the German national team. If Neuer does appear on Nagelsmann's provisional squad list this Thursday, it will be a communications disaster and a loss of credibility for the national coach.

    Whenever asked in recent months, he insisted that the debate was closed, that Neuer had retired from the DFB squad after Euro 2024 and that Oliver Baumann would be his number one at the World Cup.

    Should Neuer now perform a U-turn, the initiative would rest with him; Nagelsmann would simply be reacting to a retraction of retirement. Yet, given the time already invested in Baumann, such a late change would look ill-advised and unprofessional.

    • Advertisement
  • SV Werder Bremen v TSG Hoffenheim - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Manuel Neuer's return would come at the expense of Oliver Baumann.

    For TSG Hoffenheim's goalkeeper, a Neuer comeback would feel like a cold shower. Since stepping up, the 35-year-old has hardly put a foot wrong in the national jersey; during the World Cup qualifiers he was at times outstanding, earning the number one spot ahead of Stuttgart's Alexander Nübel for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

    As recently as Saturday afternoon, immediately after Hoffenheim's 0-4 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Baumann appeared confident of going to the World Cup as the first-choice goalkeeper. Nagelsmann had, in a "one-on-one conversation", clearly and unequivocally "expressed his confidence in me. "I have my information. Full stop." Should the 35-year-old suddenly find himself demoted to second choice behind Neuer, it would feel like an unprecedented snub.

    In a position where continuity is paramount, such seesawing would be counterproductive. Should Neuer give the green light to a return, he would definitely travel to the World Cup as the number one and push Baumann – who is actually well-established within the team – onto the bench. The comparison cited by some experts with Toni Kroos's comeback ahead of Euro 2024 therefore does not hold water.

  • FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH37-GER-DENAFP

    Julian Nagelsmann should have sought a meeting with Manuel Neuer.

    The whole affair could have been easily prevented by Nagelsmann.

    According to Neuer, the pair were in regular contact, yet when talk of a potential return surfaced months ago, the coach failed to initiate a decisive conversation. Nagelsmann should have cornered the keeper, forced him to clarify his future with the DFB side much earlier. Instead, he appears to have let Neuer string him along, conceding only when overwhelming public pressure forced his hand.

    On the pitch, the numbers do not all favour Neuer. While the 40-year-old's vast experience can be invaluable at a tournament, Baumann's season was hardly inferior. Neuer's outstanding display in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid is offset by a rise in individual errors.

    With the World Cup only weeks away, the squad should be focusing solely on the tournament, yet this avoidable distraction continues to dominate the headlines. And it is unlikely to fade soon: no matter who starts in goal, the next slip-up will inevitably spark another fundamental debate.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Friendlies
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Finland crest
Finland
FIN