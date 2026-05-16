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Julian Nagelsmann Manuel NeuerGetty Images
Christian Guinin

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A tragedy for Baumann and a total loss of credibility: Julian Nagelsmann's handling of Manuel Neuer's potential return to the DFB has become a communications disaster

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Manuel Neuer appears set to return to the DFB squad, a move that would be a personal setback for Oliver Baumann—and one for which national team manager Julian Nagelsmann would be responsible. The Bayern goalkeeper's comeback would also damage Nagelsmann's credibility, creating a communications disaster that could have been easily avoided. A commentary.

Throughout his tenure as Germany coach, Julian Nagelsmann has been praised for one consistent trait: players always know where they stand. Even in the build-up to the 2024 European Championship on home soil, the 38-year-old used clear statements to ensure that every player knew his intended role, cutting off misunderstandings at the pass. Sometimes, though, his candour went too far—notably in his much-discussed handling of Deniz Undav.

Ahead of the World Cup, Nagelsmann told Undav that, despite his strong form and impressive statistics for VfB Stuttgart, he was not a first-choice striker—a decision that sparked debate during the recent friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.

  • It is therefore surprising that the national coach has shown a lack of clarity and decisiveness in handling Manuel Neuer's potential return to the German national team. If Neuer appears on Nagelsmann's provisional squad list this Thursday, it will be a communications disaster and a loss of credibility for the national coach.

    For months, he has insisted that the debate was closed, that Neuer had retired from the DFB squad after Euro 2024, and that Oliver Baumann would be his number one at the World Cup.

    Should Neuer now perform a U-turn, the initiative would come from him; Nagelsmann would simply be reacting to the withdrawal of a withdrawal. Yet, at this late stage, such a reversal would be untenable.

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  • SV Werder Bremen v TSG Hoffenheim - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Manuel Neuer's return would come at the expense of Oliver Baumann.

    For TSG Hoffenheim's goalkeeper, a Neuer comeback would feel like a cold shower. Since stepping up, the 35-year-old has hardly put a foot wrong in the national jersey; during the World Cup qualifiers he was at times outstanding and consequently prevailed over Stuttgart's Alexander Nübel in the battle for the number one spot at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

    As recently as Saturday afternoon, immediately after Hoffenheim's 0-4 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Baumann appeared confident of going to the World Cup as the first-choice goalkeeper. Nagelsmann had, in a "one-on-one conversation", clearly and unequivocally "expressed his confidence in me. "I have my information. Full stop." Should the 35-year-old suddenly find himself on the bench behind Neuer, it would feel like an unprecedented snub.

    In a position where continuity matters most, such seesawing would be counterproductive. Should Neuer give the green light to a return, he would definitely travel to the World Cup as number one, relegating Baumann—who is actually well established within the team—to the bench. The comparison cited by some experts with Toni Kroos's comeback ahead of Euro 2024 therefore does not hold water.

  • FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH37-GER-DENAFP

    Julian Nagelsmann should have sought a meeting with Manuel Neuer.

    The whole affair could have been easily prevented by Nagelsmann.

    According to Neuer, the pair were in regular contact, yet when talk of a potential return surfaced months ago, the coach failed to call him in for a face-to-face and apply the necessary pressure. By not forcing an early, definitive decision on the keeper's future in the DFB squad, Nagelsmann missed a chance to clarify the situation. Instead, he appears to have let Neuer string him along, granting approval only under intense public pressure.

    On the pitch, the numbers do not unequivocally favour Neuer. While the 40-year-old's vast experience can be invaluable at a tournament, Baumann's season was hardly inferior. Neuer's outstanding first-leg display against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final is offset by a rise in high-profile errors.

    With the World Cup only weeks away, the squad should be focusing solely on the tournament, yet this avoidable distraction continues to dominate headlines. And it is unlikely to fade soon: no matter who starts in goal, the smallest mistake will instantly reignite the debate.

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