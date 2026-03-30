Scott Martin is aware that most people would have pulled into the garage, shut the door, and left the car running.

In fact, for the briefest of moments, he considered it.

After all, Martin felt like he didn’t have anything to live for - not really, at least. In his mind, he felt like he had lost everything. Once an acclaimed soccer coach rising through the ranks of the college game - and with a professional career in sight - the Wisconsin native was at rock bottom. A serious illness had brought his aspirations to a halt. A subsequent medical malpractice trial had yielded nothing but further anguish. He was kept out of the courtroom when a psychiatrist was brought in because he was adjudged to be at risk for suicide

Martin was a rising youth American soccer coach with dreams of rising up the ranks. He was moving towards the top of the college game - with no apparent limit on what he might achieve. It all appeared to be going in the right direction until one summer day in 1993, when a visit to the Emergency Room changed everything. He woke up with no hands and part of his feet missing. He was misdiagnosed with heat exhaustion. What he really had was a condition most don't recover from. It was explained to him that he had a case of necrotizing fasciitis, more commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria.

Fast forward four years, and Martin was feeling lost and without purpose. And now, some 25 years on from that day, he can’t really highlight what kept him going.

“Here I am,” Martin told GOAL. “I got nothing. I said, screw this. And I came up with a plan.”

Something kept him going. Martin can't really point out what it was. But within a few years, he had five kids and was thinking about soccer again. Since then, he has moved back into the game. Sure, he's coaching. But now he's living it, breathing it. He now thinks about tactics and training sessions, and is living the life that seemed so, so far away.