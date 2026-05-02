According to the Bild podcast "Bayern-Insider", the Englishman is a top target for Paris Saint-Germain.
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A juicy rumour ahead of the return leg: PSG is reportedly keen on FC Bayern Munich's superstar
According to the report, head of football Christian Falk has learnt from sources close to the club that PSG are saving up for a "superstar striker transfer". And, after all, there aren't that many big names available who would be in the running for a move to the French capital.
Kane's contract in Munich, however, runs until 2027, meaning he is entering the final year of his deal ahead of the new season. Nevertheless, an exit from the German record champions seems unlikely—even if PSG were to tempt him with "big money", according to Falk. Instead, an extension to his current deal is considered highly probable.
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Will Kane sign a new contract before the World Cup?
Bayern's board is confident that an agreement to extend their partnership will be found. "It's well known he had an exit clause. He chose not to activate it, so he's clearly staying in Munich. Now, as planned, the club's operational managers will sit down with him after the season," explained former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a recent interview with t-online, stressing, "Our clear goal is to extend his contract."
Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed that talks with Kane's representatives will begin in the coming weeks. "Kalle has said it, but that is the club's position. That has been discussed with Harry. Before the World Cup, we'll sit down and try to work something out," he told reporters during Bayern's Champions League semi-final trip to Paris.
Kane himself has repeatedly stated that he feels at home in Munich, suggesting that a near-term return to the Premier League—a prospect that has been widely speculated upon—is unlikely. The main argument put forward is that Kane could still break Alan Shearer's goal-scoring record. Shearer's record of 260 goals still stands, 47 clear of Kane's current tally.
Kane is enjoying a standout campaign for Bayern Munich.
In summer 2023, Kane moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Munich for a reported €100 million and has since scored 138 goals in 141 matches. This season, the 32-year-old has netted 54 goals and provided seven assists. Together with Michael Olise and Luis Díaz, he forms the continent's most feared attacking trio.
Even in the spectacular 4-5 first-leg defeat at PSG, "OKD" was in fine scoring form and broke the 100-goal barrier for the club. The return leg takes place next Wednesday.
FC Bayern Munich: Key Statistics for Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz
Statistics Harry Kane Michael Olise Luis Diaz Matches 46 47 46 Goals 54 20 26 Assists 7 29 21