A golden opportunity missed and a yellow card within two minutes: the World Cup dress rehearsal turns into a nightmare for one FC Bayern player

Jackson came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute of the goalless draw at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Within five minutes he might have put the Africans ahead, but he blazed a close-range effort over the bar after Sarr's cross.

His afternoon then deteriorated further: in the 82nd minute he received a yellow card for raising his boot dangerously high in a midfield challenge, catching an opponent in the chest.

Less than two minutes later, his match was over: Jackson lost possession near the halfway line, slid in on Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and caught his heel. As his opponent writhed in pain, the referee produced a second yellow card and then the inevitable red.

Senegal have been drawn in a tough World Cup group, which kicks off on Thursday: Jackson and his teammates will face title contenders France, the highly rated Norwegians and Iraq.