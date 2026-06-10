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Nicolas Jackson SenegalIMAGO / DeFodi Images
Falko Blöding

Translated by

A golden opportunity missed and a yellow card within two minutes: the World Cup dress rehearsal turns into a nightmare for one FC Bayern player

World Cup
Senegal vs Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Friendlies
Bayern Munich
N. Jackson

Nicolas Jackson of Bayern Munich suffered a costly dress rehearsal ahead of the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The striker, still on the books of the German double winners, received two yellow cards in quick succession during Senegal's final friendly against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night and was subsequently sent off.

  • Jackson came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute of the goalless draw at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Within five minutes he might have put the Africans ahead, but he blazed a close-range effort over the bar after Sarr's cross.

    His afternoon then deteriorated further: in the 82nd minute he received a yellow card for raising his boot dangerously high in a midfield challenge, catching an opponent in the chest.

    Less than two minutes later, his match was over: Jackson lost possession near the halfway line, slid in on Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and caught his heel. As his opponent writhed in pain, the referee produced a second yellow card and then the inevitable red.

    Senegal have been drawn in a tough World Cup group, which kicks off on Thursday: Jackson and his teammates will face title contenders France, the highly rated Norwegians and Iraq.

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  • FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Will Nicolas Jackson remain at Chelsea after all?

    The future remains uncertain for Jackson after the World Cup. One thing is clear: he will return to Chelsea FC once his loan at Munich ends. Once touted for sale, the forward has suddenly been handed a potential lifeline.

    According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea now plans to give Jackson, under new head coach Xabi Alonso, the opportunity to prove his worth for a place in the first-team squad next term. He still enjoys "high regard" within the club.

    His 2025 switch to Germany had been driven by a breakdown in relations with then-head coach Enzo Maresca, who has since left the club. With Alonso now at the helm, Jackson is poised to compete for a first-team spot and could remain at Chelsea.

  • Nicolas Jackson is under contract with Chelsea FC until 2033.

    Reports suggest that Premier League clubs have already made enquiries about Jackson, yet the 24-year-old striker is willing to stay at Chelsea—provided he secures regular game time. Chelsea also have Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Emmanuel Emegha under contract for the centre-forward role.

    Jackson, who can also operate on the wings or behind a centre-forward, joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023 for a fee exceeding €35 million and is under contract until 2033.

    During his 2025/26 loan spell at Bayern Munich, he showed promise as a substitute but did not convince the Bavarians to activate their €65m buy-back option. Across 34 appearances for Bayern, Jackson scored 11 goals and provided four assists.

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  • The last ten World Cup top scorers

    Tournament yearTop scorerCountryGoals
    2022Kylian MbappéFrance8
    2018Harry KaneEngland6
    2014James RodriguezColombia6
    2010Thomas MüllerGermany5
    2006Miroslav KloseGermany5
    2002RonaldoBrazil8
    1998Davor ŠukerCroatia6
    1994Oleg SalenkoRussia6
    1990Toto SchillaciItaly6
    1986Gary LinekerEngland6