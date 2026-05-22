A goal-fest keeps that last glimmer of hope alive! Germany wins its first final at the Ice Hockey World Championship

The DEB side began nervously, and their first power play—already the eleventh of the tournament—failed to yield a goal. However, Mik soon opened the scoring with a curling shot from the blue line, as Nicolas Krämmer screened Hungarian goalkeeper Bence Balizs at the near post.

The goal settled Germany's nerves, and they repeatedly pinned the Hungarians back in their own zone. Clear-cut chances remained scarce, yet in their twelfth power play the deadlock was broken: Gawanke scored after Stefan Loibl failed to control the puck.

"That's what we were missing. We know that, we've talked about it," said Krämmer after the first period. The penalty against Hungary should not have been called, as Fabio Wagner had struck Marc Michaelis in the face with his stick.

The second period followed the same script, with Hungary rarely escaping their own zone. The only drawback: the DEB team failed to capitalise on their chances. Only late in the frame did Reichel finally convert the 18th shot of the period. "We're putting a lot of pressure on the opposition's goal today," noted forward Alexander Ehl.

Gawanke struck again shortly after the third period began, and although Germany eased off slightly, Hungary finally spoiled Grubauer's bid for a second shutout when they scored. The Germans then had a goal disallowed after a successful coach's challenge—Grubauer had been impeded—before Gawanke completed his hat-trick from a tight angle.