As Fabrizio Romano reports, Filipe Luis will snub Bayer Leverkusen to join AS Monaco, where he will sign a contract until 2028. Sources say general manager Thiago Scuro brokered the deal with the Brazilian in secret, leaving Leverkusen empty-handed.
Translated by
A dream signing is off the market! Bayer Leverkusen hits a snag in its search for a new manager – and could it be knocking on Glasner's door?
Sky reports that Filipe Luis was Bayer 04's first choice for the manager's role. Although the club has "concrete options B and C", the sporting directors, Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro, have opted for the successful Flamengo coach, who has won eight titles in three years.
With that door now closed, "Options B and C" are back on the agenda. The club has been eyeing Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and AFC Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, both of whom have chosen not to extend their contracts and will be free to negotiate from 1 July.
On Wednesday, in his farewell match with the Eagles, Glasner secured a second European trophy after his sensational 2022 Europa League win with Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Conference League final, the Premier League side edged out Rayo Vallecano 1-0.
Bild now reports that Glasner can imagine taking the job in Leverkusen and that talks are at an advanced stage; according to the report, things are set to become "very concrete" between the two parties on Friday.
- Getty Images Sport
Hjulmand steadies the ship at Bayer Leverkusen following the ten Hag debacle
Leverkusen has yet to make an official announcement, but the club is widely expected to part ways with Hjulmand this summer, despite his contract running until 2027. The 54-year-old Dane took charge shortly after the season began, stepping in following Erik ten Hag's rapid breakdown in relations with the club's sporting management, sections of the coaching staff and parts of the squad.
Although the 54-year-old steadied the ship, Bayer missed out on Champions League qualification, exited the DFB-Pokal semi-finals against Bayern, and lost to Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League before finishing sixth in the Bundesliga. That was not enough to save his position.
Leverkusen rarely impressed, and several high-priced signings failed to justify their transfer fees. A fresh start is now planned under a new head coach.
AS Monaco are also parting ways with their manager after just over six months. Sebastien Pocognoli had only taken charge in the Principality in October, but two defeats at the end of the season against Lille and Strasbourg meant they missed out on a place in European competition.