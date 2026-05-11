"A day I will never forget": Hansi Flick experiences the most emotional moments of his life at FC Barcelona

Earlier, the Barça stars, led by Lamine Yamal, had already thrown their manager into the air. However, Flick watched the subsequent presentation of the championship trophy more as an observer, even though he was repeatedly embraced sympathetically by the many well-wishers. Ultimately, the whole club mourned and celebrated with him. Barça is "like a family to me", said the former Germany manager.

Seated on the bench in a black jumper during the 2-0 win over Real Madrid, Flick recounted the full story only at the post-match press conference. "This morning my mother called to say that my father had passed away. I wondered whether to keep it to myself or share it," he explained. Shortly afterward, Flick told the players—"I'll never forget how they reacted"—then broke the news to the public and remained in Barcelona.