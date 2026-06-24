In total, there are 495 distinct combinations determining which eight nations will progress to the knockout stage. For each of these combinations, FIFA has defined a fixed sequence that governs the tournament's progression and, among other things, prevents repeat fixtures from the group stage in the early knockout rounds. A computer ultimately calculates the draw, programmed to account for every eventuality.

That is why the official bracket lists multiple possible opponents for each third-placed team, to be faced by the respective group winners. For Germany, for instance, these are the third-placed finishers from Groups A, B, C, D and F. In fact, the DFB side is far more likely to meet the third-placed finisher from Group C or D in the round of 32 than the one from Group A, B or F.

The table below summarises these probabilities for Germany's potential opponents. In the next section, we outline the likely round-of-32 fixtures based on the current group standings.