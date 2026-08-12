AFP
A 17-year-old Aston Villa talent announces himself on the European stage by becoming the youngest scorer in Super Cup history
Making history on the European stage
Madjo scored a crucial equaliser for Aston Villa against Paris Saint-Germain. The striker joined the club in a surprise £12 million deal from Metz on January 2026.
Despite missing two early headed opportunities, the forward continued to find space inside the penalty area, and his persistence finally paid off on the stroke of half-time.
John McGinn delivered an accurate cross to the back post, and Madjo connected to send a left-footed volley into the roof of the net without the ball touching the ground, drawing Aston Villa level at 1-1. This precise finish marked a highly significant moment for the emerging talent.
- AFP
Pundits react to the close-range strike
The goal left spectators and commentators impressed as Aston Villa proved they belong on this stage. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, former England striker Dion Dublin expressed his thoughts on the relentless nature of the forward throughout the opening half. "Wow! The young lad will not take no for an answer, he kept getting in those positions, I said keep giving Brian Madjo chances. He smacks it into the roof from close range, bundles Willian Pacho off the ball with strength, left-foot volley and what a finish. John McGinn is not refusing a cross. They've been told to not refuse a cross by the manager," Dublin stated.
Bouncing back from an early setback
Before the teenage striker levelled the game, Paris Saint-Germain had taken the initiative midway through the half. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia demonstrated his ability by giving the French side the lead after 20 minutes. Kvaratskhelia chopped onto his right foot and unleashed a powerful strike past Marco Bizot. However, Aston Villa refused to back down and created several chances. The goalscorer nearly found the net shortly after when his header narrowly missed the target. Emi Buendia also struck the post after linking up well inside the penalty area. The English side piled on the pressure during the final 10 minutes, ultimately leading to the historic equaliser.
- AFP
What comes next?
Aston Villa have a massive second half ahead as they look to secure European silverware against a formidable Paris Saint-Germain side. The young forward will undoubtedly be brimming with confidence and could play a decisive role in the final outcome. If he maintains this level of performance, he is destined for an extraordinary breakout season in the Premier League.
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