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Royal treatment for the champions! Levante honour eight Barcelona World Cup winners with gifts and a standing ovation
A guard of honour for Barcelona’s elite
The spirit of sportsmanship was on full display in Valencia as Levante UD took a moment to celebrate the achievements of their opponents' international contingent. Following the lead of Elche, who hosted a similar tribute during the second matchday of the season, the Granotas ensured that the Barcelona players felt the appreciation of the wider Spanish football community.
As the teams emerged for the warm-ups and subsequent protocol, the atmosphere was electric. Fans at the Ciutat de Valencia put aside club rivalries to deliver a sustained standing ovation for the men who helped bring the World Cup trophy back to Spanish soil. Levante are honouring the Barcelona players before the game as a mark of gratitude for their contributions to the national team’s success.
Despite the special tribute Levante paid to Barcelona’s World Cup winners, the LaLiga champions showed no mercy, racing into a two-goal lead before half-time. Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the fifth minute, before Lamine Yamal doubled Barcelona’s advantage in the 19th minute.
- AFP
Special presentations from Sanchez Morante
Levante president Pablo Sanchez Morante personally led the celebrations on the pitch, ensuring each of the eight players received a tangible token of the club's esteem. The president presented a unique piece of local craftsmanship, specifically personalised for each athlete, to commemorate their world-champion status.
The eight players at the centre of the festivities represented a mix of established superstars and emerging La Masia talents. Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Dani Olmo, Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, and Gavi were the individuals spotlighted during the ceremony. Each player stepped forward to receive their gift from Sanchez Morante, visibly moved by the reception from the home crowd.
Tactical shifts and returning faces
While the focus was initially on the celebrations, Hansi Flick remained concentrated on the task at hand as he managed his squad’s workload. The German coach made several changes to his starting lineup, handing opportunities to players like Eric Garcia, who featured in the eleven while wearing a protective mask.
The inclusion of five new faces in the starting eleven suggested that Flick is already looking to utilise the full depth of his squad. With the Champions League and domestic challenges mounting, the Barcelona manager is keen to ensure his World Cup winners remain fresh.
- AFP
Levante’s message of social solidarity
Levante also used the high-profile fixture to shine a light on important social issues currently affecting the country. Before the action got underway, the home players took to the field wearing special shirts in support of Ceuta, addressing the ongoing migration crisis in the Spanish city located in North Africa.
The shirts featured the slogan "We are all Caballas.," a term used to refer to the people of Ceuta, intended to foster a sense of unity and awareness. The club explained that the purpose of this initiative was to "give visibility to the complex situation that many people are going through and that must be resolved as soon as possible.
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