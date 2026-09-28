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Man City ready to fight on! - Ferran Soriano vows to challenge Premier League verdict as club faces possible points deduction, fine or expulsion
Soriano issues defiant warning to European rivals
The high-stakes drama surrounding Manchester City’s alleged financial misconduct reached a new fever pitch this week as chief executive Soriano took a proactive stance during a gathering of Europe’s elite football power players.
Speaking at a board meeting of the European Football Clubs body in Copenhagen, according to Sky Sports, Soriano addressed his peers with a message of absolute defiance regarding the ongoing investigation into the club’s business practices. Rather than retreating in the face of damaging reports, the City CEO used the platform to signal that the reigning champions are preparing for a protracted legal conflict that could redefine the landscape of English football governance for years to come.
While Soriano avoided public questions from the media outside the venue, his internal communications were described as firm and uncompromising. He reportedly highlighted the fact that the allegations against the club have been in the public domain for eight years, suggesting that a resolution remains a distant prospect. This internal briefing comes at a critical juncture, following widespread reports that an independent tribunal has finally reached a verdict on the 115 charges brought by the Premier League in 2023.
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Khaldoon Al Mubarak reaffirms innocence in fan letter
The defiant tone set by Soriano in Denmark mirrors the public stance taken by Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. In a direct communication to the club's supporters, Al Mubarak expressed his total confidence that the Etihad outfit would eventually be cleared of all wrongdoing.
Al Mubarak stated: "The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club's innocence is just as strong as when this began. There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies."
Verdict and Imminent Appeal
The case has dominated headlines since Friday, when reports emerged that Manchester City had been found guilty of the vast majority of the charges. The breaches primarily relate to allegations of inflated sponsorship income and failures to provide accurate financial information to the Premier League over several seasons.
While the Premier League has not commented on the specific findings, Manchester City continue to deny any wrongdoing and maintain that they have evidence to support their position. As Man City spokesperson said: "The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality." The club also reiterated that its position remains consistent with its February 2023 statement and that it has respected due process throughout the eight-year case.
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Premier League clubs seek legal clarity on compensation
The situation has created a significant rift within the Premier League, with several rival clubs now exploring their own legal options. As City prepares its appeal, other teams in the division are reportedly seeking expert legal advice to determine if they are entitled to compensation for the period during which City was found to have breached financial regulations.
The argument from rivals centers on the idea that City’s alleged circumvention of the rules provided them with an unfair sporting advantage, potentially costing other clubs titles, European qualification, and the associated prize money and broadcasting revenues.
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