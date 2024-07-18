World Cup Winner Odds: Spain join France & Brazil as favorites following Euro 2024 victory.

France, Brazil and Spain are all favorites in the latest World Cup winner odds, all of which are priced at +600 after Spain’s Euros win.

La Roja’s recent win at Euro 2024 has seen their odds drop to just +600 to win the World Cup in 2026, with Luis de la Fuente’s side now joint favorites with Brazil and France to do so, with England just behind at +650.

World Cup 2026 Winner Odds

Team World Cup Winner Odds Brazil +600 Spain +600 France +600 England +650 Argentina +900

World Cup Winner Odds: Favorites Analyzed

Brazil @ +600

The Selecao head into the 2026 World Cup as joint favorites despite being fairly unimpressive in recent times.

They’ve won just one major trophy since 2007, with this being their Copa America win in 2019, the form that Brazil fans would’ve been disappointed with given the likes of Argentina and Chile have both won more in that time.

They were very poor during the most recent Copa America, winning just one game as they crashed out in the group stage to runners-up Colombia.

Their recent record in the World Cup isn’t great either, with Brazil’s best result coming in the form of a fourth-placed finish in 2014, a tournament that was marred by their 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany.

Dorival Junior’s side is a joint favorite despite this given the wealth of talent they possess, with Brazil boasting the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Alisson, Marquinhos, Raphinha, and Eder Militao.

Given this, they definitely have the quality to win the tournament, it just depends on whether these players turn up and secure Brazil their first world title in 24 years.

Spain @ +600

Not many had Spain coming up trumps at Euro 2024, with La Roja putting up one of the most impressive runs in recent memory to claim their fourth European Championship title.

They beat all of Germany, France, Italy, and England on their way to winning the title, with La Roja putting up consistent performances throughout.

Given this, they now found themselves joint favorites to claim their second-ever World Cup in two years time, with the bookies taking note of Spain’s somewhat surprising Euro 2024 run.

They have some of the brightest young talents in world football in the form of Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsi, and Nico Williams, players that’ll only get better and develop between now and 2026.

With this in mind, it’s worth getting your money on Spain now ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with La Roja looking likely to enter the tournament with the best squad should all of the aforementioned players fulfill their potential during this time.

France @ +600

France, along with Argentina, have been the best international team in the world these last few years, with their record in recent tournaments being very strong.

They’ve reached the final in three of the last five major international tournaments, with these being Euro 2016 and both of the last two editions of the World Cup.

Les Bleus have also won a Nations League during this time, and it’s easy to see why given the squad they have at their disposal.

They boast some of the best players in the world in the form of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, N’Golo Kante, Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan and William Saliba.

They can find themselves unlucky to have not reached the final of Euro 2024, with the only other blemish on their recent record being their round of 16 exit at Euro 2020.

France will only get better given the average age of their squad is fairly young, thus seeing them as joint favorites doesn’t come as a surprise.

England @ +650

The Three Lions have been very consistent these past few years, with this contrasting the previous 20 years that England fans have had to endure beforehand.

Since 2018, they’ve reached the semis and quarter-finals of the World Cup as well as back-to-back Euros finals, with a third-placed Nations League finish sandwiched between.

Gareth Southgate recently stepped down as manager following their Euro 2024 final loss, with England’s decision on who to appoint next potentially having an impact on their 2026 World Cup odds depending on who they decide to go with.

It’s fair to say they have one of the most talented squads around, with players such as Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all being 25 or younger and some of the best players in the world in their positions.

England definitely has the squad to go all the way in the next World Cup, whether they do or not just depends on the manager they choose to lead their squad in two years time.

Argentina @ +900

Argentina have arguably been the best team in the world over the last couple of years, with La Albiceleste recently winning their third major trophy since 2021 in the form of the 2024 Copa America.

After beating Colombia in the final, they became just the second team ever to win their continental trophy twice and World Cup back-to-back, with the first being Spain from 2008 to 2012.

They’ve lost just twice since 2019, with these coming against Saudi Arabia in 2022 and Uruguay in 2023, with Argentina winning two Copa Americas, one World Cup, and one Finalissima during that spell.

They’re the reigning champions going into the 2026 World Cup, and given their squad it’s not a surprise to see them as one of the favorites.

The likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Lautaro Martinez, and Emiliano Martinez are all excellent, with their team spearheaded by Lionel Messi.

The reason they’re not lower than +900 is probably down to Messi himself, as the former Barcelona man isn’t getting any younger and will be turning 38 during the 2026 World Cup, with it unknown as to how good he’ll be at that age in two years time.