West Ham vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts tipped to win entertaining affair

West Ham’s Julen Lopetegui and Wolves’ Gary O’Neil are two of the most under-pressure managers in the Premier League and the pair have been given this game to prove their credentials as they hope to avoid the sack.

West Ham vs Wolves Betting Tips

West Ham to win and over 2.5 goals @ +155 with BetMGM

Jarrod Bowen anytime goalscorer @ +187 with bet365

Joao Gomes to be shown a card @ +187 with bet365

Visitors defensive issues continue

Wolves came into this weekend of Premier League action second-bottom in the table and sporting the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 36 times in 14 matches.

Their issues at the back were on full display in their midweek 4-0 loss to Everton, a side who had failed to score in their four previous matches.

Gary O’Neil’s side have now lost nine of their 14 league games and are staring down the barrel of a relegation battle if things don’t improve quickly.

West Ham also suffered disappointment in midweek as they lost 3-1 to Leicester. The Hammers were wasteful in front of goal, racking up an expected goals figure of three from 31 shots.

They could not ask for a much better opponent to rediscover their goalscoring touch against however, and they should be able to outscore these opponents.

Six of the Hammers’ last eight games have gone over 2.5 goals and considering the defensive issues of their opponents, a repeat is fancied in a home win.

Bowen key to the hosts’ success

Jarrod Bowen remains the true spark in this West Ham team and he has netted four times for his side in all competitions this season, as well as scoring his first international goal for England.

The forward is fancied to provide the quality needed to unlock this Wolves defense and set the Hammers on their way in this clash.

Midfield enforcer could be shown card

Joao Gomes was one of Wolves’ most booked players last season, receiving 11 cards in the league, and he has picked up where he left off this time around.

The Brazilian is forced to do much of the dirty work in midfield for his team and has already been cautioned four times, he could add to that tally against a tricky West Ham team.

