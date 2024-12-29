West Ham vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to land Hammers blow

Check out our football expert’s West Ham vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 12:15pm ET Premier League clash (12/29/2024).

Liverpool increased their lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Leicester on Boxing Day, and a similar outcome looks likely at the London Stadium against a West Ham side who have won just three of their last nine league fixtures.

West Ham vs Liverpool Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Leaders to flex their muscles

Liverpool's lethal attack rescued them on Boxing Day when they had to come from behind to beat Leicester 3-1, and it should help them dish out some capital punishment to West Ham on Sunday.

The Hammers have already been walloped by the Reds this season in a 5-1 League Cup loss at Anfield in September, while they were well beaten by Liverpool's chief title rivals Chelsea (3-0) and Arsenal (5-2) earlier in the campaign.

Arne Slot's team are brushing aside all-comers at the moment, but they haven't always had things their own way at the Hammers' home, so keeping a home goal onside may be the best course of action in an away win.

The Merseysiders have won on just three of their last six visits to East London, and they have managed a clean sheet on just three of their last nine matches in all competitions.

The hosts’ form is patchy at best and a number of injuries are likely to play their part in Sunday's team selection, so backing Liverpool to make it 20 wins from their last 23 outings looks the best way to go.

West Ham vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win & both teams score @ +137 with bet365

Goals to flow in the capital

Liverpool hammered Tottenham 6-3 on their last trip to London last Sunday and they could hand out a hammering to West Ham too.

However, the margin of victory may not be as excessive this time around and backing the Reds to win 3-1 for the second time this week could pay off.

Over 3.5 goals has dropped in five of Liverpool's last seven on the road, and they have recently put three past Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton in away fixtures this term.

Slot is likely to freshen up his attacking cohort for this contest, but with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz among those to come in, the Hammers have their work cut out quelling the Reds.

West Ham vs Liverpool Tip 2: Liverpool to win 3-1 @ +1000 with bet365

In-form Diaz to make his mark

Luis Diaz was given the night off during the 3-1 win over Leicester on Thursday, but the in-form winger will be chomping at the bit to maintain his hot streak for Liverpool on Sunday.

The Colombian bagged a brace in the 6-3 thumping of Tottenham last week and is likely to start ahead of Cody Gakpo on the left flank at the London Stadium.

Diaz has scored 11 goals for the Reds this season and he could have plenty of joy against an Irons side who have kept just three clean sheets in their last 17 outings in all competitions.

West Ham vs Liverpool Tip 3: Luis Diaz to score at anytime @ +155 with bet365