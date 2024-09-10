USA vs New Zealand Predictions and Betting Tips: USMNT Set to Bounce Back

Our soccer betting expert offers his USA vs New Zealand predictions and betting tips ahead of Tuesday friendly, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The USA were humbled by a well drilled Canada side on Saturday night, with Les Rouges easing to a 2-1 victory. However, this game against New Zealand gives the USMNT an immediate chance to bounce back.

The USA still have the injury issues which have forced interim manager Mikey Varas to select a young squad, with 14 players now aged 23 or younger. However, they are simply in a different footballing stratosphere than New Zealand.

The White Caps may have a good run of recent victories to their name, but they have all come against incredibly low ranked teams. The USA are weakened, but they’ll still be too much for New Zealand to handle.

USA vs New Zealand Betting Tips

USA -1.5 Goals @ -110 with DraftKings

USA to win both halves @ +200 with bet365

Chris Wood anytime goal @ +300 with DraftKings

All odds courtesy of DraftKings and bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change

USA to return to winning ways

New Zealand are in a good run of form on paper, with four wins from their last five games. However, this record doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

The four wins came in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup against teams who are all in the bottom third of FIFA’s global rankings. They include two wins against Vanuatu (ranked 162nd), and victories over Tahiti (158th) and the Solomon Islands (141st).

New Zealand themselves are barely in the top 100, and are ranked 94th in the world. By comparison, the USA are ranked 16th.

The White Caps played Mexico in their last game, and were comprehensively beaten 3-0. There was little on show to suggest they won’t suffer the same fate against even a weakened USA.

However, there is no value in taking the USMNT for the outright victory at -300. Therefore, it’s better to take a -1.5 goal handicap to shorten the odds to -110.

The USA are undefeated against New Zealand, with two wins and a draw from their three meetings to date. With the gulf in ability between the two teams, expect the USMNT to make it four undefeated, and with a big enough margin to cover this spread.

USA vs New Zealand Tip 1: USA -1.5 Goals @ -110 with DraftKings

USA to win throughout

Another way to back the USA to do well against New Zealand is to bet on them to win both halves.

Keep in mind that this is not the same as a half time/full time bet. By betting on the USA to win both halves, you’re essentially splitting the match up into two 45 minute games. In order to win the bet, the USA must outscore New Zealand in both the first and second halves.

The White Caps are coming into this game after comprehensively losing both halves against Mexico on Saturday night. They were beaten 1-0 in the first half after conceding a goal in just the fifth minute, and then shipped two more after the break to lose the second 2-0.

The USA may have struggled against Canada, but a line led by Christian Pulisic has enough firepower to outscore New Zealand in both halves.

USA vs New Zealand Tip 2: USA to win both halves @ +200 with bet365

Wood Should Surprise

While New Zealand can expect a rough night in Ohio, they can still look to star striker Chris Wood for a moment of joy.

He is the most experienced player in the squad with 74 caps, and has netted 34 times for his country. He also plays at the highest club level, and is the star striker for Premier League side Nottingham Forrest.

Wood has scored twice in his three league games so far this season, netting huge goals against Wolves and Bournemouth to secure his side points.

While New Zealand are expected to be on the back foot for most of the match, it’s a situation Wood is used to. At +300 for an anytime goal, he offers fantastic value to pop up with a moment of brilliance.