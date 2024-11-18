USA vs Jamaica Predictions and Betting Tips: USA to finish the job in St Louis

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for Monday night’s 8pm ET Concacaf Nations League clash between the USA and Jamaica.

Mauricio Pochettino got off to a winning start in his first competitive game as head coach of the USMNT last Thursday, defeating Jamaica 1-0 in Kingston. The USA scored an early goal via Ricardo Pepi, and proceeded to hold on for the victory.

The second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal is tonight in St Louis, and the USA are big favorites to finish the job against Steve McClaren and the Reggae Boyz.

USA vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Ricardo Pepi to score anytime @ +140 with bet365

Jamaica under 0.5 goals @ +100 with bet365

Under 9.5 corners @ -150 with bet365

Pepi the man for Poch

Mauricio Pochettino may have only been in charge of the USA for three games, but it’s clear that he has found his go-to striker: 21-year-old PSV attacker Ricardo Pepi.

Pepi has featured prominently for the USA in the past after debuting with a goal at age 18 against Honduras in 2021. Since then, he’s collected 12 goals in 32 caps.

This hasn’t been without setbacks, though. Pepi fell out of favor and wasn’t included in the 2022 World Cup squad, and like most of the USMNT has struggled in 2024.

He hadn’t scored for the national side this year before the arrival of Pochettino, and had been relegated to mainly substitute appearances. This has all changed under Poch, though.

After coming on in the 67th minute against Panama, Pepi popped up in stoppage time to get the second goal that sealed the USA’s 2-0 win. He was unavailable for the next game against Mexico, but was rewarded by being given the start against Jamaica last time out.

It took Pepi just five minutes to score again, giving the USA their early winning goal in the 1-0 victory.

Pepi has quickly emerged as a player that Pochettino trusts, and has scored in both of the games he’s been fit for under the Argentinian. It makes sense to back him to do it again.

USA vs Jamaica Betting Tip 1: Ricardo Pepi to score anytime @ +140 with bet365

Jamaica still can’t click up front

The USA handed Jamaica their first defeat under new manager Steve McClaren on Thursday night, as the Reggae Boyz had their biggest weakness exposed: they can’t score goals.

On the surface it might look like they just had a poor night against the USA. In a game where they fell behind early, they still managed 12 attempts, with two shots on goal forcing two saves.

However, that performance was simply the latest in a long run with issues in attack.

Jamaica have scored four goals in the five games since ex-England manager McClaren took over. Two of these have been own goals, and one a penalty. This means that in 450 minutes of football, the team has only scored from open play once.

More worrying is the fact that those four goals came in just two games, meaning they’ve been shut out three times.

There was a lot of hope for Jamaica going into Thursday’s game, however their early positive results under McClaren were shown to be more the result of playing weaker opposition.

Jamaica’s inability to score is starting to look like a serious problem, and one that won’t be solved with a tough road game against opponents as strong as the USA.

Goals aren't the only things missing for Jamaica, either. The Reggae Boyz will be without key forwards Michail Antonio and Kaheim Dixon, who miss out after losing their passports and not being able to travel to St Louis.

USA vs Jamaica Betting Tip 2: Jamaica under 0.5 goals @ +100 with bet365

Corners still lacking

Heading into the first leg between Jamaica and the USA, neither team looked like they were playing for corners under new managers McClaren and Pochettino.

Only Jamaica, who picked up 12 against Cuba in a friendly, had gotten more than six in a game. That match was an anomaly, though, as the Reggae Boyz usually only pick up one or two per game.

The USMNT hadn’t been collecting corners under Poch either, getting six against Panama and five on the road playing Mexico.

As predicted for the first game, the two teams comfortably came in under the 8.5 corners line after combining for just 4.

This makes it surprising that the line has increased to 9.5 for the second leg.

Once again, it’s time to take the under.

USA vs Jamaica Betting Tip 3: Under 9.5 corners @ -150 with bet365