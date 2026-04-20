Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Timberwolves vs Nuggets

Underdog is offering new users $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on DFS games for tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff showdown at 10:30pm ET. Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5 on your first real-money entry to get the $50.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Funds or Entries!

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/20/2026

On Saturday, the Nuggets shut down the Wolves in the second half to pick up a 116-105 victory. Ahead of this First Round Game 2 matchup, we’ll discuss some of the top picks you can make in Underdog Champions, including on star Nuggets C Nikola Jokic.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

You can receive $50 in fantasy bonus entries for DFS games on Timberwolves vs Nuggets in only a few minutes. Follow all of the steps below to use the Underdog promo code:

First, click this link to head to Underdog’s website, or go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the app Then, start signing up for an account and fill in all of the required personal details Before submitting your account for confirmation, use the promo code GOALBONUS Once your account is confirmed (through email), deposit at least $10 Next, stake $5+ on your first entry on Underdog Completing all of the steps above will get you $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on any Underdog DFS game

Open to new Underdog users who meet the state-specific age requirements in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

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With three All-Stars between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, there’s no shortage of star players to draft tonight. Stay tuned for our Game 2 picks in Underdog Champions:

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets - 4/20 - 10:30 PM ET

Looking to tie this First Round Playoff series at one, the Minnesota Timberwolves clash with the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena tonight at 10:30pm ET (NBC, Peacock). Still, the Nuggets have won four of their previous five games against the Wolves.

Star Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards is dealing with a knee issue, which limited him in Game 1. He shot just 7-for-19 from the field for 22 points and may continue to struggle.

T-Wolves G Donte DiVincenzo did hit four threes on Saturday, though. He’s made at least three triples in each of the past four games he’s played at least 20 minutes in.

In the Nuggets’ Game 1 victory, center Nikola Jokic picked up a triple-double. Jokic has 22 career playoff triple-doubles and has managed the feat in five of his previous six games against the Timberwolves.

First-time All-Star Jamal Murray has also enjoyed playing against the Timberwolves in recent seasons, averaging 31.2 points and 7.2 assists per game in the previous five meetings.

Tonight, take “Higher” on DiVincenzo 2.5 threes, Jokic 0.5 triple-doubles, and Murray 32.5 Pts + Asts, and lower on Edwards 28.5 points for 5.91x max.

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