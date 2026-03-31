Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Knicks vs Rockets

Underdog is still offering new users $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Just claim the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5 on your first DFS entry to get the bonus in time for an 8:00pm ET New York Knicks (48-27) vs Houston Rockets (45-29) matchup.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/31/2026

Away from home, the Knicks’ performances this season have left a lot to be desired. While the Rockets have been up-and-down, their 20-7 record against Eastern Conference opposition bodes well. Ahead of the game, we’ll discuss which players to consider drafting tonight.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

It takes only a few minutes of your time to claim the Underdog promo code and get your $50 in fantasy bonus entries. See the guide below for detailed instructions on how to earn the $50 before Knicks vs Rockets:

Access the link here or download Underdog’s app to your mobile device Start signing up for an account Answer all of the required questions and enter the promo code GOALBONUS Once your account has been created and verified, deposit $10+ Then, put $5 on an Underdog entry in any sport Once you finish the steps above, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on Underdog Champions, Originals, Drafts, Pick’em, or Predictions

Only new Underdog users located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY can use this promotional offer

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

With star performers on both teams, tonight’s Knicks vs Rockets game is one worth using your Underdog promo code on. Below, our NBA expert will preview which players could be in line for big games tonight:

New York Knicks (48-27) vs Houston Rockets (45-29) - 3/31 - 8:00 PM ET

Back home after a four-game road trip, the Houston Rockets host the New York Knicks in an 8:00pm ET game at Toyota Center (NBC, Peacock). The Knicks are listed as slight favorites, but they’ve lost back-to-back road games.

Regardless, Jalen Brunson has been lighting it up, and he dropped 32 points in the loss against the Thunder on Sunday. Brunson has gone over tonight’s figure of 34.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts in three consecutive games and eight of his last ten.

Rockets F Kevin Durant is still one of the elite scorers in the NBA, with 28.4 points per game over his previous five starts. However, he hasn’t been crashing the glass lately. He’s gone under tonight’s rebounds total (4.5) in four of the preceding six games.

Instead, primary ball handler Amen Thompson trails only Alperen Sengun in rebounds per game among the Rockets’ active players. Thompson has also been excellent in March, with 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Tonight, you can take “Higher” on Brunson 34.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts and Thompson 27.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts, along with Durant under 4.5 rebounds for 6.05x max.

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