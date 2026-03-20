Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Iowa vs Clemson

From Drafts to Champions and Predictions, Underdog Fantasy has plenty of games for new users to enjoy. If you don’t have an account, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5+ for $50 in Bonus Entries for #9 Iowa vs #8 Clemson at 6:50pm ET.

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Iowa has lost four of five games down the stretch, but is still favored to beat Clemson in this First Round NCAA Tournament showdown. In tonight’s game, you can draft players like Hawkeyes G Bennett Stirtz, who was a 20-point-per-game scorer in the regular season.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Don’t wait to claim the Underdog promo code. Check out and implement all of the steps below so you can get the $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for tonight’s Iowa vs Clemson game.

Either by using the link provided or downloading the Underdog app, get the account creation process underway Enter in all of your details and be sure to use the promo code GOALBONUS After you’ve finished setting up your account, click on the email verification link Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 Next, put $5 or more on your first real-money entry on Underdog Doing all of the steps above will earn you $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Champions, Drafts, Predictions, Pick’Em, and more

This offer extends to new users who meet age requirements in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Now that your account is set up and you’ve gotten $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries with the Underdog promo code, there are plenty of different ways you can use your bonus. Here, we’ll discuss which players to select in Underdog Champions and Drafts for Iowa vs Clemson.

#9 Iowa vs #8 Clemson - 3/20 - 6:50 PM ET

Iowa and Clemson meet at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa at 6:50pm ET in what should be a competitive Round of 64 matchup on TNT.

Points should come at a premium today, as Iowa and Clemson rank among the bottom 35 teams in pace. You may want to stay away from most players in Underdog Drafts, but there are opportunities to profit in Underdog Champions.

Iowa G Bennett Stirtz (20 PPG) is the only player on either team averaging 12+ points per game. He has also reached 20+ points in both of his previous NCAA Tournament games. The Hawkeyes’ second-leading scorer is Tavion Banks (10.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG).

With Clemson C Carter Welling out, their offense will be more predictable. Leading scorer RJ Godfrey has managed 14.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 1.6 APG over the last five, but his stats may be limited given the pace.

Clemson G Ace Buckne has also failed to reach 12+ points in each of the last six games.

Pick “Higher” on Stirtz 19.5 points and “Lower” on Banks 6.5 rebounds, Godfrey 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts, and Buckner 11.5 points for 4.69x max.

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