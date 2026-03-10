Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Celtics vs Spurs, NBA Action

When you sign up at Underdog Fantasy, you can unlock $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries by putting $5 or more on your first real-money entry. You can use the $75 on players in an 8:00pm ET Celtics vs Spurs matchup. Just sign up using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/10/2026

The second-placed teams in both NBA conferences face off tonight as the Boston Celtics (43-21) head to Frost Bank Center for an 8:00pm ET game against the San Antonio Spurs (47-17). Boston recently got star forward Jayson Tatum back from a long-term Achilles injury.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Before you get started drafting and making predictions on Underdog, you’ll want to read the guide below. We’ll show you how to redeem the Underdog promo code so you can quickly receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries:

Follow the link here to Underdog’s website. Or, download the app on your mobile device Now, start making an account if you are a new user, making sure to fill in all of the required fields Before you finish the sign-up process, be sure to enter the promo code GOALBONUS After doing so, finish the sign-up process, verify your account, and deposit $10+ Next, put $5 on your first real-money entry on Underdog Fantasy Your account will be credited with $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries after you complete step number five

Currently, this offer is only valid for new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Tonight’s Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs game presents an excellent opportunity to use your $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries from the Underdog promo code. Below, we’ll run through some of the key players you can draft for tonight’s matchup.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs - 3/10 - 8:00 PM ET

In what could end up being this season’s NBA Finals matchup, the Boston Celtics take on the San Antonio Spurs in an 8:00pm ET regular-season game at Frost Bank Center (NBC, Peacock).

Jayson Tatum’s return makes the Celtics a much more dangerous team offensively, at least in the long run. Tatum has yet to shoot over 40 percent from the field since returning from an Achilles tear, but has averaged a respectable 17.5 points per game in his first two contests.

Jaylen Brown should continue to be the Celtics’ first option as Tatum finds his feet again. Brown has been remarkably consistent lately, with eight straight games of 20 points or more. He’s averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 8.8 rebounds in March so far.

It won’t be easy for either Tatum or Brown to score in the paint tonight, though. Star Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has registered four or more blocks in each of the five games he’s played in March. The MVP candidate has also averaged over 30 PPG in his last three.

However, 2025 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle’s production has fallen lately, with just 13.6 PPG in March.

Underdog Promo Code Full T&C’s