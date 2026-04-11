Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Yankees vs Rays, MLB Games

Underdog offers daily fantasy sports contests on a wide variety of sporting events. To get $50 in bonus entries for an AL East matchup between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and stake $5+ on your first DFS entry.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/11/2026

Two of the MLB’s hottest hitters are in action tonight, as the Yankees’ Ben Rice and the Rays’ Chandler Simpson could play key roles. In any case, Yankees starting pitcher and leading Cy Young candidate Max Fried has been lights out so far this season.

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Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

With no NBA action today, consider choosing an MLB game to play your Underdog promo code on. Our MLB expert will cover this evening’s Yankees vs Rays game so you can choose a few players to draft.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays - 4/11 - 6:10 PM ET

In an AL East showdown, the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at 6:10pm ET (MLB.tv). In 2025, the Yankees went 9-4 against the Rays, and LHP Max Fried (2-0, 1.35 ERA) was dominant in his three starts.

Fried, who should start for the Yankees tonight, went 3-0 against the Rays last season, allowing just two earned runs in 21 innings. Fried has struck out 14 batters in two starts this season and fanned nine in a start against the Rays last July.

If you need strikeouts tonight, he’s your man. Meanwhile, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has gone a career 2-for-5 against Rays projected starter Nick Martinez, with a homer.

However, it’s Ben Rice who has been the Yankees’ most impressive hitter so far this campaign. Rice entered the weekend ranked third in the MLB with a .479 on-base percentage and is in the top six for slugging percentage.

Martinez (0-0, 2.25 ERA) has started the season well, but he has a career 5.09 ERA against the Yankees. The best play on the Rays tonight is Chandler Simpson, who had a .391 batting average entering the series, ranking third in the league.

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Head to Underdog’s website by using one of the links or download the app To start creating an account, press “Sign up” Type in all of the required personal information and finish by putting in the promo code GOALBONUS Next, confirm your email address and deposit $10+ to fund your account Pick one of Underdog’s DFS contests to put $5+ on Once you place your first real-money entry, you’ll get a further $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on any contest on Underdog

Players without an existing account in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY may register using this offer

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