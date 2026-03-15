Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Warriors vs Knicks, NBA Games

At the iconic Madison Square Garden, the Golden State Warriors face the New York Knicks in a 8:00pm ET Sunday night showdown. Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and stake $5 on your first entry to get $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for tonight’s game

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/15/2026

With the news that Warriors G Steph Curry is set to miss at least another week, Golden State is in danger of falling out of playoff position altogether. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are chasing the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Pay close attention to the instructions below to claim the Underdog promo code. Once you do so, you’ll receive $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to use on any Underdog Fantasy game.

Using the links provided, head to Underdog’s website or download the mobile app Initiate the sign-up process and fill in the mandatory fields with your personal details Before you finish setting up your Underdog account, put in the promo code GOALBONUS After your account is set up and verified, use one of the authorized payment methods to deposit $10 or more Then, stake $5 on your first Underdog Drafts, Pick’em, Champions, or Predictions entry Finally, you’ll earn $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries by completing step number five

New Underdog customers who are based in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY can apply the promo offer

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

While there are plenty of games you can use your $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries on, across multiple sports, Warriors vs Knicks presents a great opportunity for drafting. We’ll cover the major trends and statistics as the two teams meet at MSG.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks - 3/15 - 8:00 PM ET

Struggling without Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors visit Madison Square Garden for an 8:00pm ET game against the New York Knicks (NBC). Still, the inconsistent Knicks have only won two of their previous five home games.

Mikal Bridges, for whom the Knicks traded five first-round picks to acquire, has been stunningly passive in recent games. He has failed to produce a double-digit scoring performance in five straight/four of his last five games.

Instead of drafting Bridges, take a look at Knicks PG Jalen Brunson, who won’t have to expend energy guarding Curry tonight. Brunson has already managed three/four double-doubles in March and has scored at least 28 points in two of his previous three/each of his previous three starts.

With Curry out, expect Brandin Podziemski to continue to be one of the Warriors’ main scoring options. The third-year guard has averaged over 17 points per game in March so far.

Warriors big man Kristaps Porzingis recently returned from an illness and will be motivated to put in a solid effort against his former team. In 16 career games against the Knicks, Porzingis has averaged 20.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

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