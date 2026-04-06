Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for UConn vs Michigan, March Madness

Get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Underdog DFS games before tonight’s National Championship Game between UConn and Michigan at 8:50pm ET. Sign up with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5 on your first real-money entry to get the $50.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/6/2026

Later on, we’ll discuss some picks you can make in Underdog Champions tonight. The battle inside between Michigan’s Aday Mara and UConn’s Tarris Reed is an intriguing one, as they’ve been two of the best players in the NCAA Tournament.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Check out the following step-by-step guide below to claim the Underdog promo code. By doing so, you’ll earn $50 in fantasy bonus entries for UConn vs Michigan.

Head to Underdog’s website using the link provided. Alternatively, download the Underdog app Next, click “Sign up” and fill in the required fields Most importantly, use the promo code GOALBONUS to remain qualified for $50 in fantasy bonus entries Once your account has been created and your email has been verified, deposit $10+ Pick an Underdog DFS game to stake $5 on After you’ve completed step five, you’ll get the $50 to use on Underdog Champions, Originals, Drafts, Predictions, and Pick’em

You can claim the Underdog promo code if you’re a new user in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

In Underdog Champions, you can pick “Higher” or “Lower” on various player stats for the UConn vs Michigan National Championship Game. After using your Underdog promo code to get the $50 in fantasy bonus entries, read our drafting guide to the game:

UConn vs Michigan - 4/6 - 8:50 PM ET

UConn will look to remain perfect in National Championship Games when it matches up with a formidable Michigan team in Indianapolis at 8:50pm ET (TNT/TBS/truTV). The Huskies are 6-0 in title games and 2-0 under Dan Hurley.

However, Michigan is a big favorite for this game on the back of five straight double-digit wins. After scoring 20+ in the preceding three games, Yaxel Lendeborg scored 11 points in Saturday’s win against Arizona despite playing just 14 minutes.

With Lendeborg hurt, Aday Mara stepped up with 26 points. The Michigan center has been incredible throughout the tournament, with 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game.

UConn has gotten a much-needed spark from freshman Braylon Mullins, who hit four threes and scored 15 points against Illinois and hit the buzzer-beating three against Duke.

Alex Karaban may be a two-time champion, but his shot hasn’t been falling. The UConn forward has drained only one of his previous 13 three-point attempts.

Tonight, take “Higher” on Lendeborg 12.5 points, Mara 24.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts, and Mullins 12.5 points and “Lower” on Karab 2.5 three-pointers for 7.06x max.

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