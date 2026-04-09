Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Trail Blazers vs Spurs, NBA Games

Underdog Fantasy is offering new users $50 in bonus entries for a 9:30pm ET Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs game just for staking $5+ on their first real-money entry. Just sign up using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to claim this offer.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/8/2026

Star Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is doubtful with a rib injury, and San Antonio is 11-5 without him this season. Meanwhile, Trail Blazers All-Star forward Deni Avdija has begun April with back-to-back 26-point games. Later, we’ll discuss the best DFS options on both teams.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

By following the instructions below, you’ll be able to claim the Underdog promo code and get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Trail Blazers vs Spurs in minutes:

First, download the Underdog app or access the link to go to Underdog’s website Then, start signing up for an account if you are a new user Put in your personal details and the promo code GOALBONUS in the appropriate field Once you finish creating your account, check your email to verify it Deposit at least $10 with one of the available payment methods You’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries once you complete all of the steps above and play $5+ on your first real-money Underdog entry

Underdog is allowing new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY to claim this promo offer

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

After claiming the Underdog promo code and putting $5+ on your first Underdog DFS entry, you can use the $50 in fantasy bonus entries on Trail Blazers vs Spurs. Later on, we’ll let you know which players to consider picking in Underdog Champions.

Portland Trail Blazers (40-39) vs San Antonio Spurs (60-19) - 4/8 - 9:30 PM ET

After blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead to the Nuggets on Monday, the Portland Trail Blazers will look to bounce back when they take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30pm ET. Tonight’s game at the Frost Bank Center will be televised on ESPN.

The 60-win Spurs could be missing last season’s Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama. With the duo out, expect De’Aaron Fox to be the Spurs’ first option.

In 16 games without Wembanyama this season, Fox has averaged 24.6 points. Meanwhile, Luke Kornet could get a start at center, and he’s not known for his rebounding prowess. Kornet has averaged just 6.5 boards per game in 24 starts in 2025-26.

Veteran point guard Jrue Holiday has been stepping up for the Blazers lately, with 25.3 points per game over the previous three. He’s managed 30+ Pts + Rebs + Asts in four of the past five games. Meanwhile, SG Toumani Camara has scored 17 or more points in four straight.

Tonight, take “Higher” on Fox 18.5 points, Camara 16.5 points, Holiday 29.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts, and “Under” on Kornet 6.5 rebounds for a whopping 10.26x max.

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