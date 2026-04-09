Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Lakers, NBA Games

LeBron James is expected to carry the Los Angeles Lakers in their 10:30pm ET game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic out. Claim the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5+ on a DFS entry for $50 in Bonus Entries.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/7/2026

It’ll be a tough task for the Lakers to take down the NBA’s top team. The Thunder are on a five-game winning streak and can get one step closer to the Western Conference’s top seed. Ahead of tonight’s action, we’ll discuss the key players to consider drafting.

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You can snag $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Thunder vs Lakers DFS games within minutes. Just follow the step-by-step guide to get started:

Download Underdog’s app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also follow the links here to the website Next, begin signing up for an account on Underdog Enter your personal details and the promo code GOALBONUS Finish setting up your account and go through the email verification process Make a deposit worth $10+ and play $5 on your first real-money DFS entry After completing all of the steps above, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on any of Underdog’s DFS contests

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Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Look no further than tonight’s Thunder vs Lakers game for using the $50 you receive with the Underdog promo code. Read on for our DFS preview for tonight’s important Western Conference matchup.

Oklahoma City Thunder (62-16) vs Los Angeles Lakers (50-28) - 4/7 - 10:30 PM ET

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder head to Crypto.com Arena for a key late-season game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is at 10:30pm ET, and the game will be televised on NBA League Pass. The Thunder’s magic number to clinch the top seed in the West is just two.

Still, they haven’t needed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take over in their two most recent blowout wins. He has scored over 30 points per game this season, but that’s gone down to 24 PPG over the last two.

With Thunder F Jalen Williams out, expect Luguentz Dort to log more minutes tonight. Dort’s shot has been falling lately, with multiple threes in three of his previous four games.

LeBron James is going to have to turn back the clock with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out. In eight games without Doncic this season, LeBron has averaged 10.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds. Jake LaRavia is in line for more minutes, and he’s had 5+ rebounds in three straight.

Tonight, take “Higher” on Dort 1.5 threes, LeBron 16.5 Rebs + Asts, and LaRavia 4.5 rebounds. Also take “Lower” on SGA 29.5 points for 10.08x max.

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