Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Celtics, NBA Matchups

After a thrilling matchup two weeks ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics face off again at TD Garden at 7:30pm ET. New players can use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5+ to receive $50 in fantasy bonus entries for drafting players tonight.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/25/2026

Oklahoma City, which is on a 12-game winning streak, won the earlier meeting 104-102. The Celtics, who have been enjoying massive performances by Jaylen Brown, have won four of their five games since then and will be looking to avoid the season sweep tonight.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Signing up with the Underdog promo code can get you $50 in fantasy bonus entries that you can use on drafting players in Thunder vs Celtics. To make sure you apply the promo correctly, see the steps below:

Navigate to Underdog’s website by using the links here or downloading the app Start signing up for an account: answer all of the prompts and put in your details Before completing the sign-up process, use the promo code GOALBONUS Use one of the available payment methods to deposit $10+ once your account is set up and verified Then, put $5+ on an entry in Underdog Drafts, Champions, Pick’em, Originals, or Predictions Upon submitting your first $5 entry, you’ll unlock $50 in fantasy bonus entries

For the time being, only new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY can apply this Underdog promo code

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

After you’ve used the Underdog promo code, you might be wondering what to use the $50 on. Tonight’s Thunder vs Celtics game features two of the best teams and some of the top players in the NBA. Ahead of the action, we’ll go through which player picks to consider tonight.

Oklahoma City Thunder (57-15) vs Boston Celtics (47-24) - 3/25 - 7:30 PM ET

Two championship contenders will do battle tonight as the Oklahoma City Thunder head to TD Garden for a 7:30pm ET matchup against the Boston Celtics (NBA League Pass). When these teams last met, on March 12, the Thunder managed a 104-102 victory.

The All-Stars on both teams were scoring at will that night, as the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown dropped 34 points and Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 35. Brown has scored 30+ points in three of his last four games, while SGA has reached 40 in two of his last four.

Both teams also have former All-Stars who are recovering from injuries. Thunder F Jalen Williams has gone over tonight’s figure of 20.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts in each of his past three games despite his minutes restriction.

Meanwhile, Celtics F Jayson Tatum hasn’t quite found his footing on offense after missing all but eight games this season with an Achilles issue. However, he has recorded a career-high 8.9 rebounds per game so far despite averaging under 30 minutes.

Pick “Higher” on Brown 25.5 points, SGA 28.5 points, Williams 20.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts, and Tatum 8.5 rebounds at 8.7x max.

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