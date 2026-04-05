Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Rockets vs Warriors, NBA Sunday

Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5+ on your first entry to get $50 in bonus entries for a 10:00pm ET Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game at Chase Center. After missing 27 games, Steph Curry could return for the Warriors tonight.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/5/2026

Curry’s level of production has still been elite when he’s been available this season, but the Warriors could be cautious with his minutes with the playoffs fast approaching. That said, we’ll discuss the best DFS picks for tonight’s game on both the Rockets and Warriors.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Securing $50 in fantasy bonus entries for drafting players in tonight’s Rockets vs Warriors game only takes a few minutes of your time. To use the Underdog promo code, see the guide below:

Follow the link to Underdog’s website or download the Underdog app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store Once you’re on the website or app, hit the “Sign up” button to begin making an account Fill in all of the required fields and be sure to enter the promo code GOALBONUS After your account is set up, verify it, and make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more Then, stake $5+ on your first entry on Underdog, whether it’s on Champions, Originals, Drafts, Predictions, or Pick’em Your account will be credited with $50 in fantasy bonus entries after completing steps one through five

New Underdog users who are currently in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY may take advantage of this promo offer

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Tonight’s Rockets vs Warriors game is a great opportunity for making DFS picks and using your $50 in fantasy bonus entries. After using the Underdog promo code, see our NBA expert’s guide to drafting players in this 10:00pm ET game.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors - 4/5 - 10:00 PM ET

With an opportunity to win a third consecutive road game, the Houston Rockets head to Chase Center for a 10:00pm ET game against the Golden State Warriors (NBC, Peacock).

Stephen Curry would immediately become a great DFS option if he plays tonight. Even more so if Steve Kerr doesn’t have the star Warriors guard on a minutes restriction. Curry’s assist numbers have been down this season, but he’s still scored 27.2 points per game.

While Curry’s return could provide a much-needed boost for the struggling Warriors, Reed Sheppard has been a revelation for the Rockets lately.

The second-year guard hit nine threes against the Bucks on Wednesday, and he’s produced career-best performances against the Warriors this season. The last time these teams met, Sheppard dropped 30, and he put up a career-high 31 points against the Warriors in November.

While he’s rarely been healthy this season, Kristaps Porzingis has been effective when he’s played. The Warriors C has scored 20+ points in three of his previous five games.

Meanwhile, Rockets C Alperen Sengun has been flirting with triple-doubles on a near-nightly basis and recorded his fourth of the season on March 23.

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