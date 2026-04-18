Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Rockets vs Lakers, NBA Playoffs

Before tonight’s series-opening Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers game, new Underdog users can secure $50 in bonus entries. Sign up with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5 on your first entry ahead of this 8:30pm ET First Round playoff game.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/18/2026

The resurgent Rockets have been the better team recently, with Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson on a tear. Meanwhile, the Lakers’ Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are out injured. Later on, we’ll discuss which players you should choose in Underdog Champions today.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

You can earn $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Rockets vs Lakers in just a few minutes. Read the sign-up guide below to start entering DFS games after using the Underdog promo code:

Tap the link here to go to Underdog’s website. You can also download the app on your mobile device or tablet Begin the sign-up process and start putting in your personal details Before finishing account set-up, use the promo code GOALBONUS Once your account has been established, confirm your email address Then, deposit $10+ and risk $5+ on your first real-money Underdog entry If you finish all of the steps above, you’ll receive $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on Underdog Predictions, Champions, Originals, Pick’em, or Drafts

Claiming the Underdog promo code is limited to new players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

With two key Lakers players out for Game 1 of the First Round against the Rockets, we’ll discuss alternative DFS options. Find our NBA expert’s picks for Underdog Champions here:

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - 4/18 - 8:30 PM ET

The First Round of the NBA Playoffs gets underway tonight from Crypto.com Arena, with an 8:30pm ET matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers on ABC. Houston won nine of its final ten games heading into the playoffs.

Makeshift Rockets PG Amen Thompson stepped up towards the end of the season, with 23.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in April. He recently scored 41 points against the Timberwolves and averaged 23.7 points in three games against the Lakers this season.

With Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic out, LeBron James needs offensive help. Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard are obvious candidates to step up. Hachimura has made at least two three-pointers in four of his previous five games.

Kennard has scored in double figures each of the last four times he’s played 20+ minutes, which will likely be the case tonight. Expect the Lakers' offense to run through LeBron, who averaged 12.7 assists per game in the three games after the Doncic and Reaves injuries.

Take “Higher” on Thompson 18.5 points, Hachimura 1.5 threes, Kennard 10.5 points, and LeBron 9.5 assists for 6.7x max.

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