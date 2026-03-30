Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Pistons vs OKC Thunder, NBA Tonight

First-time Underdog users can receive $50 in bonus entries for drafting players in a 9:30pm ET Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. Claim the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5+ on your first entry to secure the bonus.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/30/2026

While you won’t be able to draft Pistons star PG Cade Cunningham tonight, consider taking other players who have stepped up in his absence. Detroit is currently the top seed in the East, but it’ll be a tall task to defeat OKC, which heads into this game with the NBA’s best record.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

We’ll show you how you can quickly claim the Underdog promo code so you get $50 in fantasy bonus entries in time for Pistons vs Thunder tonight:

Use one of the links here to go to Underdog’s website. Otherwise, download the app Hit the “Sign up” button to begin making your account Type in the requested personal info along with the promo code GOALBONUS Finish making your account, then verify your email address Deposit at least $10 with your preferred payment method and put $5+ on your first Underdog entry After you complete all of the steps above, Underdog will credit your account with $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on any of their contests

This specific Underdog promo code may only be applied by users without an existing account in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Now that $50 in fantasy bonus entries have been credited to your account, you’ll need to find an event to use them on. Below, our NBA expert will discuss which players you should consider drafting and using the Underdog promo code on in Pistons vs Thunder:

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 3/30 - 9:30 PM ET

With multiple key players missing, the Detroit Pistons will limp into a 9:30pm ET matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have the league’s best record. Still, the Thunder are playing the back end of a back-to-back in tonight’s game at the Paycom Center on NBCSN.

Before you draft any players for tonight’s game, pay close attention to the injury report. Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart certainly won’t be suiting up for the Pistons, and it’s also unlikely Duncan Robinson, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren will start either.

If Duren does overcome a knee issue to play tonight, he’ll be an elite option. The All-Star center has nine double-doubles in his previous ten games.

Daniss Jenkins is an excellent option, regardless. The PG from St John’s has broken out over the last few games, with 18.7 points and 7.3 assists per game since Cade Cunningham’s injury.

OKC could rest some of its key guys, but the Thunder don’t play again until Thursday, so MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a top option. Big men Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein haven’t played back-to-backs for a while, so Jaylin Williams could be a spot start.

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