Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Nuggets vs Suns, NBA Games

New Underdog users can get $50 in bonus entries by placing $5+ on their first entry. Apply the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS while signing up and enter your first Underdog contest to get the $50 for a Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns NBA matchup at 11:00pm ET.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/24/2026

Both teams are looking to improve their playoff position when they meet tonight at PHX Arena. The Nuggets (44-28) are 5-2 over their last seven games, while the Suns (40-32) have lost five of their last six. We’ll discuss which players to consider drafting ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Creating an account using the Underdog promo code only takes a few minutes. See our guide below to claim this promo offer and get the $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Nuggets vs Suns:

First, download the Underdog app or follow our link to head to Underdog’s website Once on the app or website, begin signing up for a new account and enter your info Put in the promo code GOALBONUS before you finish up Complete the email verification process and head back to Underdog to deposit $10+ Then, stake at least $5 on your first entry on Underdog Fantasy Completing each of the steps above will earn you $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on any Underdog contest

You’ll only be able to claim this offer if you are a new user located in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Underdog offers daily contests based on player performances across multiple sports. After using the Underdog promo code and securing $50 in fantasy bonus entries, you may want to draft players in Nuggets vs Suns. Our NBA expert will discuss tonight’s best options below:

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns - 3/24 - 11:00 PM ET

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will look to extend their winning streak against the Phoenix Suns to five games when they clash tonight at 11:00pm ET at PHX Arena (NBC, Peacock).

Jokic has four games of 25+ points in the last five meetings alone. On the Nuggets’ four-game winning streak in this matchup, Jokic has averaged 24.3 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 15.7 assists per game.

The three-time MVP could pick up his 36th triple-double of the season here. It’s also no secret that the Nuggets are a much better team with Aaron Gordon.

The forward spaces the floor, which should benefit Jokic and PG Jamal Murray, who has averaged 26.5 points per game over his last two outings.

With Suns G Grayson Allen likely to miss this one with a knee injury, Devin Booker and Jalen Green will take plenty of shots. Booker has scored 30 or more points in half of his games this month, while Green has scored 23.5 PPG over his previous ten.

Go with “higher” on Jokic 12.5 rebounds, Murray 23.5 points, Booker 23.5 points, and Green 15.5 FG attempts for 4.11x max.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Underdog Promo Code Full T&C’s